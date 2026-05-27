Wet Leg announce moisturizer (deluxe), featuring The Dare, horsegiirL, and Fontaines D.C

Wet Leg’s deluxe edition of their sophomore album, moisturizer , is on its way.

The album will land just in time for the first anniversary celebrations of the album, and it’s brought some familiar faces along with it to help out with the remixes.

Out today is the FDC DJs remix of ‘catch these fists.’

AKA, Carlos O’Connell and Tom Coll of Fontaines D.C.

The record will also feature The Dare’s remix of smash hit ‘Mangetout.’

Wet Leg performed this track alongside the NYC icon back at his Laneway Festival afterparty.

You can also expect to hear three previously unreleased tracks, along with some live renditions of all your faves from moisturizer.

The band have a stacked touring schedule ahead of them, including appearances at Primavera Sound, The Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and All Things Go.

Here’s the full tracklist for moisturizer (deluxe):

CPR

liquidize

catch these fists

davina mccall

jennifer’s body

mangetout

pond song

pokemon

pillow talk

don’t speak

11:21

u and me at home

hi from me

mangetout (The Dare remix)

CPR (horsegiirL Remix)

catch these fists (FDC DJs remix)

CPR (live from the village)

davina mccall (live from the village)

mangetout (live from the village)

liquidize (live from the village)

don’t speak (acoustic demo version)

u and me at home intro/outro

Preorder the deluxe album, out July 10 via Domino, here.