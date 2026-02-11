GOP declares war on Bad Bunny’s pelvic thrusts

Culture war in full force.

A Super Bowl halftime show celebrating Puerto Rican culture and performed almost entirely in Spanish has sparked a very American spectacle: Republican lawmakers demanding a congressional inquiry into “pelvic thrusts.”

Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles has requested the Energy and Commerce Committee investigate what he called “pure smut,” claiming children endured “explicit displays of gay sexual acts” and Bad Bunny “dry-humping the air”.

Missouri’s Mark Alford went on Real America’s Voice to declare the performance “could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction,” despite admitting, “I don’t speak fluent Spanish, okay, I know how to ask where the bathroom is” .

Florida’s Randy Fine similarly filed an FCC complaint over translated lyrics the singer either censored or omitted entirely.

All this for a show 128 million people watched, the fourth-most viewed in history.

Democrats, including Gavin Newsom and AOC praised the performance as a beautiful, unifying American moment.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Grammy winner donated his time; the NFL pays performers nothing.