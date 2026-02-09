Bad Bunny just brought Lady Gaga on stage for his Super Bowl halftime show performance

Bad Bunny has shared the stage with some very special guests during his super bowl set.

Last week, Bad Bunny was making history as the first artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammys with a record entirely in Spanish.

Today, he’s done it again as the first artist to perform a Super Bowl halftime show in almost solely Spanish.

The actual footy game kicked off this morning, but as for the part the rest of the world cares more about (the halftime show, of course, what else?), take off was around midday.

Bad Bunny was announced as the man for the job way back in September, and even though Trump is already having a tantrum about how he can’t understand any of the lyrics, the rest of the world seems pretty stoked with the performance.

Bad Bunny made sure the show was star-studded by getting some A-listers to join him as a fun little surprise, and around halfway through, the one and only Lady Gaga took to the stage to perform a solo version of her 2024 duet with Bruno Mars ‘Die With a Smile’.

Fellow Puerto Rican, Ricky Martin, who you might remember as the former judge of the Voice Australia or your Mum’s celeb crush, also joined Bad Bunny on stage – which might be the first time an openly gay man has rocked the Super Bowl.

If you’re planning to watch the 13 minute performance once you get home after 5pm, here’s a setlist of the tunes you can expect:

Tití me preguntó

Yo perreo sola

EoO

Die With a Smile (here’s where Lady Gaga popped out)

BAILE INoLVIDABLE

NUEVAYoL

El apagón (and here’s where Ricky Martin did)

DtMF

Bad Bunny will be in Sydney at the end of this month, and if his Super Bowl show is anything to go by, it won’t be one to miss.