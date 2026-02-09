Here’s how you can get your hands on some exclusive Ed Sheeran merch this week

Ed Sheeran has announced some pop-up merch stores in select Australian cities.

England’s beloved red-headed romantic kicked off his Aussie tour with two shows in Perth last week, and will pick it back up this V-Day (February 14th) at Sydney Olympic Park.

Before that, though, fans will have a chance to get their hands on some exclusive merch and vinyl records as the singer revives the pop-up stores from his 2023 visit across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The three pop-ups will have separate one-off merch designs that were created solely for each by artists Cole Poska, Jeremy Dean, and Brodie Kaman.

On top of all that, Sheeran will have a very special prize for the first 100 people who walk through the store’s doors bright and early each day: a limited edition poster which exists only for that day and location.

The Sydney pop-up will open tomorrow morning at 9:30am in Pitt Street Mall, but in case you’d like to read the finer details, we’ve got it all here for you:

Sydney – Westfield Sydney (Pitt Street Mall), Shop 1004, Level 1

Tuesday, February 10th: 9:30am-7pm

Wednesday, February 11th: 9:30am-7pm

Thursday, February 12th: 9:30am-9pm

Friday, February 13th: 9:30am-7pm

Saturday, February 14th: 9:30am-7pm

Sunday, February 15th: 10:00am-7pm

Brisbane – Westfield Chermside, Level 1, Unit F35, near Woolworths

Tuesday, February 17th: 9:00am-5:30pm

Wednesday, February 18th: 9:00am-5:30pm

Thursday, February 19th: 9:00am-9:00pm

Friday, February 20th: 9:00am-5:30pm

Saturday, February 21st: 9:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, February 22nd: 10:00am-5:00pm

Melbourne – 369-371 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne CBD

Monday, February 23rd: 10:00am-7pm

Tuesday, February 24th: 10:00am-7pm

Wednesday, February 25th: 10:00am-7pm

Thursday, February 26th: 10:00am-9pm

Friday, February 27th: 10:00am-9pm

Saturday, February 28th: 10:00am-7pm

Sunday, March 1st: 10:00am-7pm

If you see hundreds of teenagers lining up outside your local Westfield in the next few weeks, at least now you know why!