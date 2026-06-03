Chrissie Hynde compares phone-obsessed concert-goers to ‘monkeys wanking’ in new rant

Not a pop artist begging for your social media likes.

The glow of a thousand smartphones has become the modern concert’s intrusive backdrop, and Chrissie Hynde has had enough.

The Pretenders’ frontwoman likens the audience’s compulsive recording to “monkeys wanking in full view,” a visceral critique of what she calls a disrespectful, uncontrollable urge.

In a candid post, Hynde describes the pervasive glow as an “unpleasant fug” haunting artists, noting that even legends like Bob Dylan can’t enforce a simple no-camera request.

She compares the distraction to a mosquito buzzing at a sleeping ear, an annoyance that shatters the sacred space between performer and fan.

Extending her frustration to museums, she recalls “morons” blocking Van Gogh masterpieces with their screens, lamenting that if Jesus entered a room, the first instinct would be to film him.

While conceding that pop stars like Billie Eilish thrive on the attention, Hynde stands firm for the rest: live art demands presence, not pixels.