Chrissie Hynde compares phone-obsessed concert-goers to ‘monkeys wanking’ in new rant

Not a pop artist begging for your social media likes.
The glow of a thousand smartphones has become the modern concert’s intrusive backdrop, and Chrissie Hynde has had enough.
The Pretenders’ frontwoman likens the audience’s compulsive recording to “monkeys wanking in full view,” a visceral critique of what she calls a disrespectful, uncontrollable urge.
In a candid post, Hynde describes the pervasive glow as an “unpleasant fug” haunting artists, noting that even legends like Bob Dylan can’t enforce a simple no-camera request.
She compares the distraction to a mosquito buzzing at a sleeping ear, an annoyance that shatters the sacred space between performer and fan.
Hi All!
XCH pic.twitter.com/KnI3f2rpks
— Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) June 2, 2026
Extending her frustration to museums, she recalls “morons” blocking Van Gogh masterpieces with their screens, lamenting that if Jesus entered a room, the first instinct would be to film him.
While conceding that pop stars like Billie Eilish thrive on the attention, Hynde stands firm for the rest: live art demands presence, not pixels.