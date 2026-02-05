Yes, a dove pooped on Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter and the Grammys’ most unpredictable guest

For all its immaculate staging and carefully choreographed chaos, the Grammys is still no match for nature. This year, that reality involved a dove named Tina and an unfortunately timed bowel movement.

In a clip posted to TikTok, Sabrina can be seen celebrating right after the performance with her crew, before realising Tina had pooped on her hand.

Across social media, fans have reacted with both amusement and concern for the welfare of the dove. PETA weighed in, calling the star “stupid, slow, useless … and cruel!” for bringing a bird onto the stage.

Comments on the post range from agreement to praise for the bird, with statements like “The bird is clearly a trained professional” and “The bird is trained for this? She’s a star…:”

Tina’s owner came onto TikTok to dispel concerned fans.

“We prepared for this for months. Tina is perfectly fine.”

“Sabrina is a sweetheart and took the rehearsals very seriously. Tina is actually invited to Sabs bday party this year”, which Tina is reportedly “considering attending”

In other words, Tina truly is a trained professional.

Online, attention quickly shifted from the mess to Carpenter’s grip on the dove, with some viewers suggesting she was holding Tina too tightly. The owner responded:

“Tina has acute arthritis in her feet so she tends to squirm,” she explained, adding that Carpenter was “indeed holding her correctly.”

In other words: the dove was safe, Sabrina was prepared, and the poop was simply an unfortunate–or according to superstition, a fortunate occupational hazard.

Despite her good luck, Sabrina did not take any awards home at the Grammy’s this time around. Losing out on 6 nominations for awards like record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and more.