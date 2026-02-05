It’s a Femininomenon! Chappell Roan skins and more are coming to Fortnite

You’re NOT just another girl on the Battle Bus with these skins…

If you missed out on Laneway tickets, Fortnite’s delivering the next best thing.

On Tuesday, Epic Games confirmed the long-standing rumours that Miss Chappell Roan will be added to the game as the Fortnite Festival Season 13 headliner! After eight years of successfully evading the online shooter, they’ve finally made me cave.

Just last year in a BBC Radio 1 interview, the Grammy-winner pleaded with Epic Games to “Please give me a skin, please,” and it looks like her prayers have been answered.

With the Heartcore Music Pass, players can access two in-game recreations of Roan’s Pink Pony Club tour costumes – one in pink with a signature cowgirl hat and another in red and black.

Alongside the skins, the Pass gives access to Midwest Princess-inspired instruments such as the Keytar, Drumset and Microphone.

That’s not all – purchasable in the shop is a fierce take on Chappell’s “Roan of Arc” costume, worn during her instantly-iconic VMAs performance from 2024.

The suit of armour skin is accompanied by a Flaming Sword, Pink Pony sidekick and Femininomenon emote – all available for individual purchase.

Now you can look HOT-TO-GO whilst you earn yourself a Victory Royale.

Roan is the latest to join the ranks of celebrities with their very own Fortnite personas or “Icons”. In the past, they’ve featured stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian (because why not?).

Reception of the Festival announcement has been overall positive, yet some fans are disappointed at the omission of Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album cover outfit – citing the missed opportunity to include a skin featuring full drag makeup.

With Roan’s never-ending supply of memorable looks however (see this week’s Mugler nipple-ring dress for the latest example), it’d prove impossible to release a collection that includes every last one.

Chappell Roan’s Fortnite crossover launches in Australia on Friday, February 6 at 1am AEDT.