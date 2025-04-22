Marvel Rivals’ Summer Skins Are Here to Make You Thirst in 4K

The internet will never recover…

Marvel Comics just dropped a new teaser hints that swimsuit skins are coming to the hero shooter, and let’s just say… we’re not surviving the summer.

The internet is already in a chokehold over Marvel Rivals’ Emma Frost—her X-Revolution skin broke brains everywhere—but NetEase isn’t done feeding the fans.

The reveal comes alongside news of the Marvel Swimsuit Special reboot, a July comic release packed with “splash page after splash page of gorgeous art” featuring heroes in skimpy beachwear.

But the real kicker? Marvel confirmed these designs will inspire new Marvel Rivals skins.

That means we could see Iron Man in a speedo, Black Widow in a slinky red one-piece, or—Emma Frost in a barely-there bikini.

NetEase has already leaned hard into sex appeal, from Malice’s jiggle physics to Hela’s sideboob-heavy Empress of the Cosmos skin.

And let’s be real: Frost’s X-Revolution outfit broke the internet for a reason.

But while thirsty fans are already chanting “MAXIMUM GOON,” (commented one Redditor) some players want more balance.

Yes, the game’s female characters are serving, but where’s the love for what the female players want?

If Marvel Rivals is committed to being a full-blown sexy paradise, it better deliver equal-opportunity thirst.

Until then, we’ll be staring at that teaser image, praying for Moon Knight to redefine ‘swimwear.’

Buckle up, gamers—this summer’s about to get steamy.