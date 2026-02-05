[gtranslate]
Music

We get into emotional mapping with Naarm’s own Dean Luke

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

We caught up with Naarm’s Dean Luke just after the release of his new single, ‘Merri Creek’.

Once tearing it up as a lead guitarist in rock bands, Dean Luke is now finding his stride in indie folk and dream pop, crafting songs that feel intimate, honest, and a little hypnotic.

Inspired by Melbourne’s northern suburbs, ‘Merri Creek’ maps the push and pull of connection and guardedness, earning nods to Elliott Smith and Conor Oberst without ever feeling like a copy.

dean luke photoshoot on. a rock 2026
Credit: James Anderson

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today? 

DEAN LUKE: I wish I had something more interesting to say, but so far it’s been life admin and answering these questions.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

DEAN LUKE: I’m from Naarm’s (Melbourne’s) northern suburbs. I love the creative community here and the little pockets of nature that exist throughout.

HAPPY: Your biography mentions a shift from lead guitar in rock bands to indie folk/dream pop. What was the defining moment or feeling that pushed you to make that solo move?

DEAN LUKE: I think it was the desire to do something different more than anything.

I’d played in rock bands for such a long time I felt it was time for something new.

I also started to feel rock music wasn’t the best avenue for me to express myself as a songwriter anymore.

Lead guitar playing is still a huge part of my life and always will be, I mean – I teach lead guitar improvisation as a job.

There’s also no shortage of lead guitar in my current music, it’s just a different kind of music then what I used to be involved with.

HAPPY: You’ve been compared to artists like Elliott Smith and Conor Oberst. How do you feel about those comparisons, and what do you think makes your voice distinct?

DEAN LUKE: I find these comparisons really flattering. I understand why people think I sound like Elliott Smith but I don’t think my songs are quite as sophisticated as his.

He used a lot more chords than I do and recorded multiple vocal layers.

I feel a little bit unworthy of the comparison when I hear it for this reason, but in terms of the sad feeling the song gives and the soft vocals – I get why people might feel that way.

I’m not quite sure what makes my voice distinct, that’s probably easier for someone else to say.

I like going back and forth between softer, folkier songs where I’m singing softly in a sort of conversational way like Merri Creek.

And songs where I sing with more intensity, falsetto and vibrato like Joan of Arc.

HAPPY: How does being based in Naarm (Melbourne) seep into the stories and atmosphere of your songs?

DEAN LUKE: I think living in the northern suburbs of Naarm (Melbourne) affects my music greatly, whether I realise it or not.

I get a lot of inspiration from the area in which I live, whether it makes it into the lyrical content of my music (like Merri Creek) or not – I definitely draw a lot of creative energy from this place.

I mean, my life exists within this place and the things I experience here affect what I write about, so it’s always somewhat present in my music one way or another. 

HAPPY: ‘Merri Creek’ is about being emotionally guarded. Was this song born from a specific personal experience, or a more general observation?

DEAN LUKE: Probably both, but I think everyone’s felt emotionally guarded at some point – especially if you’re still getting to know someone and don’t yet know if they’re the kind of person you want to have a relationship with. 

HAPPY: You use the creek as both a literal place and a metaphor. Why did Merri Creek specifically feel like the right setting for this story?

DEAN LUKE: I really love Merri Creek and I’ve spent a lot of time walking by it.

One day I saw a poster in Brunswick of an exhibition of different artworks celebrating Merri Creek.

I thought it would be fun to write a song about it but I didn’t want it to be some “hippy dippy” folk song about how “beautiful it is” and “the way it flows” etc, because that’s not really how I write.

So I decided to use it in a song that’s actually about something else – needing time with someone before you open up to them.

I see a lot of people having conversations by the creek and I’ve had conversations by the creek myself.

It made me realise that for a lot of people in Naarm’s northern suburbs, Merri Creek is an ever present backdrop for a lot of meaningful conversations and moments.

HAPPY: ‘Merri Creek’ feels like a very intimate entry point. Does it set the tone for a larger body of work, like an EP or album, on the horizon?

DEAN LUKE: I’ll be releasing an album in the future and Merri Creek will be on it, along with some other singles I’ve previously released.

HAPPY: Having quickly gained a reputation in Melbourne’s scene, what’s a personal goal for your live shows or music in the next year?

DEAN LUKE: New music is the biggest plan for this year.

I’m currently putting the finishing touches on some recordings from last year, then I can begin planning the release for the latter half of the year.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

DEAN LUKE: Making music.

Related