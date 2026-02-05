We get into emotional mapping with Naarm’s own Dean Luke

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?
DEAN LUKE: I wish I had something more interesting to say, but so far it’s been life admin and answering these questions.
HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!
DEAN LUKE: I’m from Naarm’s (Melbourne’s) northern suburbs. I love the creative community here and the little pockets of nature that exist throughout.
HAPPY: Your biography mentions a shift from lead guitar in rock bands to indie folk/dream pop. What was the defining moment or feeling that pushed you to make that solo move?
DEAN LUKE: I think it was the desire to do something different more than anything.
I’d played in rock bands for such a long time I felt it was time for something new.
I also started to feel rock music wasn’t the best avenue for me to express myself as a songwriter anymore.
Lead guitar playing is still a huge part of my life and always will be, I mean – I teach lead guitar improvisation as a job.
There’s also no shortage of lead guitar in my current music, it’s just a different kind of music then what I used to be involved with.
HAPPY: You’ve been compared to artists like Elliott Smith and Conor Oberst. How do you feel about those comparisons, and what do you think makes your voice distinct?
DEAN LUKE: I find these comparisons really flattering. I understand why people think I sound like Elliott Smith but I don’t think my songs are quite as sophisticated as his.
He used a lot more chords than I do and recorded multiple vocal layers.
I feel a little bit unworthy of the comparison when I hear it for this reason, but in terms of the sad feeling the song gives and the soft vocals – I get why people might feel that way.
I’m not quite sure what makes my voice distinct, that’s probably easier for someone else to say.
I like going back and forth between softer, folkier songs where I’m singing softly in a sort of conversational way like Merri Creek.
And songs where I sing with more intensity, falsetto and vibrato like Joan of Arc.
HAPPY: How does being based in Naarm (Melbourne) seep into the stories and atmosphere of your songs?
DEAN LUKE: I think living in the northern suburbs of Naarm (Melbourne) affects my music greatly, whether I realise it or not.
I get a lot of inspiration from the area in which I live, whether it makes it into the lyrical content of my music (like Merri Creek) or not – I definitely draw a lot of creative energy from this place.
I mean, my life exists within this place and the things I experience here affect what I write about, so it’s always somewhat present in my music one way or another.
HAPPY: ‘Merri Creek’ is about being emotionally guarded. Was this song born from a specific personal experience, or a more general observation?
DEAN LUKE: Probably both, but I think everyone’s felt emotionally guarded at some point – especially if you’re still getting to know someone and don’t yet know if they’re the kind of person you want to have a relationship with.
HAPPY: You use the creek as both a literal place and a metaphor. Why did Merri Creek specifically feel like the right setting for this story?
DEAN LUKE: I really love Merri Creek and I’ve spent a lot of time walking by it.
One day I saw a poster in Brunswick of an exhibition of different artworks celebrating Merri Creek.
I thought it would be fun to write a song about it but I didn’t want it to be some “hippy dippy” folk song about how “beautiful it is” and “the way it flows” etc, because that’s not really how I write.
So I decided to use it in a song that’s actually about something else – needing time with someone before you open up to them.
I see a lot of people having conversations by the creek and I’ve had conversations by the creek myself.
It made me realise that for a lot of people in Naarm’s northern suburbs, Merri Creek is an ever present backdrop for a lot of meaningful conversations and moments.
HAPPY: ‘Merri Creek’ feels like a very intimate entry point. Does it set the tone for a larger body of work, like an EP or album, on the horizon?
DEAN LUKE: I’ll be releasing an album in the future and Merri Creek will be on it, along with some other singles I’ve previously released.
HAPPY: Having quickly gained a reputation in Melbourne’s scene, what’s a personal goal for your live shows or music in the next year?
DEAN LUKE: New music is the biggest plan for this year.
I’m currently putting the finishing touches on some recordings from last year, then I can begin planning the release for the latter half of the year.
HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?
DEAN LUKE: Making music.