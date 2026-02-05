Lil Jon asks for privacy as search continues for missing son

Authorities in Georgia continue efforts to locate Nathan Smith

Rapper Lil Jon and family are asking for prayers and privacy as authorities search for his 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith, who was reported missing in Georgia on Tuesday, 3rd of February.

A representative for the Grammy-winning artist made a brief statement to Page Six, where he said, “The family is asking for privacy at this time,” adding that they are also requesting “continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe.”

According to the Milton Police Department, Nathan Smith, who performs under the name DJ Young Slade, was last seen leaving his home in Georgia at approximately 6:00am on Tuesday, February 3.

A police bulletin states that Smith left the house on foot and does not own a phone.

Authorities noted that Smith “ran out of his house and has been missing since,” and warned that he may be disoriented and in need of assistance.

Family members and friends have expressed concern for his wellbeing.

In a 2014 interview with HuffPost, Lil Jon–born John Smith, spoke openly about the close bond he shares with his son and their mutual love of music.

Nathan Smith began DJing at just 11 years old, carving out his own path while following in his father’s footsteps.

Reflecting on that journey, Lil John said “When my son graduated from DJ academy I teared-up to see him following in my footsteps.”

The rapper has repeatedly praised his son’s character, describing him as grounded, respectful, and mature beyond his years. He’s a really, really good kid,” Lil Jon said, adding that his son is well-mannered and someone who can talk to him about anything.

As the search continues, the family remains hopeful for Nathan Smith’s safe return.

Smith is described as being 5-foot-9, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

He also has a distinctive tattoo of lips on his right collarbone.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Milton Police non-emergency dispatch line at 678-297-6300, option 1.