UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell full setlist and set times

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell is bringing all the hits – here’s the setlist and set times.
If you’ve secured tickets for UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, get ready for a nostalgic journey through some of reggae’s most enduring hits.
This 2026 tour shines a spotlight on Ali Campbell, the unmistakable original voice behind the band’s 80s and 90s classics, delivering fan favourites with the energy and warmth that have defined UB40 for decades.
Currently in the midst of their Kingston Calling festival run across New Zealand, the band is drawing crowds with a 21-song setlist that spans iconic tracks like ‘Red Red Wine,’ ‘One in Ten,’ and ‘Kingston Town,’ along with beloved covers that showcase their reggae roots.
Following New Zealand, Ali Campbell and the band will take the show to North America, South Africa, and the UK, bringing their signature grooves and heartfelt performances to fans worldwide.
Whether you’re seeing them at a festival or an evening show, this is a reggae celebration not to be missed.
UB40 featuring Ali Campbell setlist, and set times
Based on the opening night of the current leg, the show is a heavy 21-song marathon of hits and fan-favourite covers.
One in Ten
Cherry Oh Baby
If It Happens Again
Homely Girl
The Way You Do the Things You Do
Food for Thought
King
Impossible Love
Maybe Tomorrow
Stick by Me
Come Back Darling
Let Your Yeah Be Yeah
Groovin’
Sing Our Own Song
Please Don’t Make Me Cry
Many Rivers to Cross
Encore:
Flying High
Here I Am (Come and Take Me)
Red Red Wine
Kingston Town
Can’t Help Falling in Love