UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell full setlist and set times

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell is bringing all the hits – here’s the setlist and set times.

If you’ve secured tickets for UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, get ready for a nostalgic journey through some of reggae’s most enduring hits.

This 2026 tour shines a spotlight on Ali Campbell, the unmistakable original voice behind the band’s 80s and 90s classics, delivering fan favourites with the energy and warmth that have defined UB40 for decades.

Currently in the midst of their Kingston Calling festival run across New Zealand, the band is drawing crowds with a 21-song setlist that spans iconic tracks like ‘Red Red Wine,’ ‘One in Ten,’ and ‘Kingston Town,’ along with beloved covers that showcase their reggae roots.

Following New Zealand, Ali Campbell and the band will take the show to North America, South Africa, and the UK, bringing their signature grooves and heartfelt performances to fans worldwide.

Whether you’re seeing them at a festival or an evening show, this is a reggae celebration not to be missed.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell setlist, and set times

Based on the opening night of the current leg, the show is a heavy 21-song marathon of hits and fan-favourite covers.

One in Ten

Cherry Oh Baby

If It Happens Again

Homely Girl

The Way You Do the Things You Do

Food for Thought

King

Impossible Love

Maybe Tomorrow

Stick by Me

Come Back Darling

Let Your Yeah Be Yeah

Groovin’

Sing Our Own Song

Please Don’t Make Me Cry

Many Rivers to Cross

Encore:

Flying High

Here I Am (Come and Take Me)

Red Red Wine

Kingston Town

Can’t Help Falling in Love