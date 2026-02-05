Don’t Get Distracted or risk missing out on Thundercat’s just-announced Australian tour

He just wants to party with Aus!

Just yesterday, Thundercat announced the Australian leg of his tour and trust us, it’s shaping up to be a show that you’ll want to catch in person.

Three years on from his last performance down under at RISING Festival, Thundercat is touring his new album Distracted across the nation this year – the record fans have been sweating on for the last six years.

Thundercat touches down for his first show in Brisbane (Fortitude Music Hall) on May 8, followed by Hobart (Odeon Theatre) on May 10, Sydney (Hordern Pavillion) on May 13 and Melbourne (PICA) on May 15.

The Los Angeles-born artist took home the Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album in 2021 with his last album It Is What It Is (featuring smash hit Funny Thing), and has since collaborated with Gorillaz, Silk Sonic, Kaytranada and Justice. He’s also dipped his toes into the acting world with guest roles in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and Yo Gabba Gabbaland.

Dropping on April 3, Distracted promises to deliver a slew of instant classics – including collaborations with A$AP Rocky, our very own Tame Impala and an unreleased track featuring the late but great Mac Miller.

Ever-resonant, Thundercat’s fifth studio album dives deep into “the restless aftermath of grief and modern overload”, alongside the artist’s perspective on distraction itself – finding it both a hindrance and a source of healing within a fast-paced world.

Sonically, Distracted is a jazz-fusion feast for the ears, with utterly vulnerable lyrics that feel like “unfiltered inner monologues” and will only hit harder when hearing them live.

Thundercat’s Australian tour is proudly presented by Niche Productions and The Operatives. Niche’s ticket presale sign up link is live now, with presales beginning on Monday, February 9 at 10am local time. General sale goes live on Tuesday, February 10 at 10am local time.