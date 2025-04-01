Meet The Beatles… Again: Sony Reveals Cast for Four Biopics

Sony’s Bold Four-Part Saga Brings The Beatles Back to the Big Screen

Sony Pictures has unveiled an ambitious cinematic project—four interwoven films chronicling The Beatles’ meteoric rise, each told through the lens of a different band member.

Directed by Oscar-winner Sam Mendes, the films will hit theatres in April 2028, promising a “bingeable theatrical experience.”

The star-studded cast was revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas: Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The actors made a striking appearance, dressed in black and bowing in unison—a nod to The Beatles’ iconic stage presence.

Mendes teased that despite the band’s well-documented legacy, “there is still plenty left to explore.” Sony’s Tom Rothman boldly declared the films will “dominate the culture” upon release.

With a visionary director and rising stars, this four-film saga could redefine music biopics—and reignite Beatlemania for a new generation.

