Bingeing True Crime might be the Biggest Red Flag on your Dating Profile

If you’re obsessed with True Crime, psychologist’s says it could be a major red flag

If your idea of a chill night is bingeing murder documentaries, psychologist Dr. Thema Bryant has a warning: it might actually be a major red flag.

In a recent post shared by Common Entertainment, she said, “If your idea of relaxing before you go to sleep is to watch three episodes of Law and Order, I would encourage you to think about ‘why is trauma relaxing to me?’”

Dr. Bryant explained that some people who grew up in high-stress environments can find peace uncomfortable, which leads them to seek out content that mirrors the chaos they’re used to. “Some of us grew up in high-stress situations, so people mistake peace for boring. To come home to yourself, you have to lean into the discomfort because it’s gonna feel unfamiliar,” she added.

She also pointed out that this isn’t necessarily all negative. “Anecdotally, some people are drawn to the study of psychology to understand themselves and heal themselves,” Bryant said, highlighting how some true crime fans are simply trying to make sense of the world — and themselves.

So yes, your true crime obsession might be seen as a major red flag, but it’s also a way some people process life. Just maybe don’t make it the whole vibe of your dating profile.