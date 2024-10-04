Happys Guide to the best TV shows of all time (1960 – 2024)

Television has entered its golden age, and we are fortunate to be living in a time where the small screen is producing some of the most groundbreaking and thought-provoking content in history.

From the sprawling epics of Game of Thrones and The Crown to the intimate character studies of Fleabag and Atlanta, TV shows are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in storytelling and visual artistry.

With the advent of streaming platforms and the freedom they offer creators, we have seen a surge in bold and experimental programming that challenges conventions and pushes the limits of the medium.

To curate a list of the best TV shows of all time is no easy task, but we’ve taken on the challenge. Our selection includes series that have made a lasting impact on the medium, as well as those that have captured our imaginations and kept us on the edge of our seats.

We’ve considered critical acclaim, cultural significance, and audience appeal in our choices, and we’re confident that our list represents the cream of the crop of television. So sit back, relax, and prepare to be entertained by the best that TV has to offer.

The Penguin 2024

Dive back into Gotham City’s criminal underworld as Colin Farrell’s ‘The Penguin’ attempts to take the helm of Gotham’s criminal syndicate. An extension of Matt Reeve’s 2022 take on the caped crusader Batman, this new series explores the criminal underworld more fully. With more than a few familiar faces from the movie and a few of Batman’s most famous villains making appearances.

This follows Farrell’s performance in the 2022 film which earned him cultural acclaim, and he even secured his own show. Fans are already ecstatic over the series as it provides a fresh new take on the character, without destroying its cultural and comic presence.

X-MEN 97’ 2024

A comic classic, re-running the X-Men story and picking up directly after the finale of the last season of the animated X-Men series. The original series ended in 1997 after a sucker punch of a finale, but it has been picked up again for the new generation.

Focusing on the Marvel Comic’s super team of Mutants, with such names as; Rogue, Wolverine, Cyclops and Beast. The series set out to recapture the magic of early animation and has done so by elegantly recreating the classic retro animation style. It is both a stylistic journey and a fun-filled adventure for all ages.

One Day 2024

One Day is an excellent portrayal of modern romance, adapting David Nicholls’s bestselling novel of the same name. It follows the story of Emma and Dexter as they pursue through a turbulent romance over the course of 20 years. With amazing chemistry between lead actors Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, it creates a believable and gut-wrenching tale of love, hope and sadness.

This series will have you pondering the meaning of life and possibly even activating some sort of existential crisis, ye be warned.

Beef 2023

“Beef” sizzles with dark comedy and drama in this 2023 American TV series, crafted by the visionary Korean director Lee Sung Jin for Netflix. Set against a backdrop of road rage, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong deliver standout performances as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two individuals entangled in a high-stakes rivalry.

With Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Patti Yasutake in supporting roles, the show pulses with intensity. But what truly sets “Beef” apart is its killer 90s soundtrack, transporting viewers to a nostalgic era with a groove that amplifies the tension and emotion. Released to critical acclaim on April 6, 2023, this series mesmerizes with its stellar cast, brilliant writing, and masterful direction.

The Last of Us 2023

“The Last of Us” is a post-apocalyptic adventure that follows Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a young girl, as they navigate a world ravaged by a deadly pandemic. Along the way, they must confront dangerous bandits, infected monsters, and the harsh realities of survival. With breathtaking visuals, immersive storytelling, and unforgettable characters, “The Last of Us” is a masterpiece of modern television that explores the depths of human emotion and the fragility of the human spirit. The Nick Offerman Episode is a stand out.

Mrs Davis 2023

In a whirlwind of vengeance and adventure, Sister Simone, ousted from her convent, becomes determined to dismantle the powerful AI entity, Mrs. Davis. Teaming up with her rebellious ex-boyfriend, Wiley, now a leader of an underground resistance, they plunge into a dangerous world of secret societies, religious conspiracies, and age-old legends. Their quest? To find the Holy Grail. Will they succeed in their audacious endeavour, or will they encounter unexpected resistance in their quest for freedom? Brace yourself for an electrifying tale of redemption and uncovering the truth.

Bear 2022

The Bear is a poignant and relatable tale of grief, growth, and gastronomy. The show’s intimate portrayal of small business ownership and family dynamics is matched by its engaging cast of characters, particularly the endearing and resilient protagonist, Carmy. The kitchen scenes are a feast for the eyes, showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship that goes into creating delectable sandwiches. The Bear is a heartwarming and inspiring journey that reminds us that in the face of tragedy, hope and healing can be found in the most unexpected places.

The Offer 2022

An American biographical drama miniseries that chronicles the experiences and challenges faced by Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy during the development and production of the iconic film “The Godfather.” Created by Michael Tolkin and developed by Tolkin and Nikki Toscano, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s cinematic masterpiece. Exclusively showing on Paramount+, “The Offer” delves into the creative process, the trials and tribulations, and the fascinating journey of bringing this influential and beloved film to life. With its exploration of the film industry and the talented individuals involved, the series is a captivating and insightful portrayal of a pivotal moment in cinematic history.

Sandman 2022

Sandman is a dark and fantastical journey through the world of dreams, following the enigmatic and shape-shifting protagonist Morpheus as he navigates the strange and ever-shifting terrain of the Dreaming. The series explores the power of storytelling and the ways in which our deepest fears and desires can manifest in the realm of dreams, weaving together myth, folklore, and horror to create a haunting and unforgettable experience. With its stunning visuals and intricate storytelling, Sandman is a true masterpiece of the comic book medium and a must-read for fans of dark fantasy and graphic novels.

All of Us are Dead 2022

“All of Us Are Dead” is a South Korean Netflix series about a group of high school students who become trapped in their school during a mysterious zombie outbreak, but without the option to fight their way out as the zombies are too fast and too dangerous to confront head-on. Instead, the students must use their wits and resourcefulness to survive while grappling with the interpersonal drama and tensions that arise in their increasingly dire situation.

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power 2022

Diving back into the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘Lord of The Rings’ comes a new epic series. Set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ we travel back to the second age of Middle Earth. A time when kingdoms were forged and new powers were emerging. This Fantasy epic is a must-see for fans of the Fantasy genre and ‘Lord of The Rings’. Acting as an origin story for many of the benevolent and malevolent characters we have come to know and love from the original trilogy. Rings of Power elegantly captures the magic of the movies, exploring a world ripe with adventure, warfare and magical beings. This series is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, with twists and turns the whole way.

Slow Horses 2022

Gary Oldman. Need I say less, the actor’s leading role in the series is a major talking point of the series as he steals the show with his performance. The series follows a ragtag, dysfunctional group of MI5 outcasts and their obnoxious boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). The series delves into their espionage efforts as they attempt to deter sinister forces from interfering with England’s sanctity. The series is a fun experience and has a little something for all. It is already in its fourth season after two years so they’re not afraid of a release schedule either.

Andor 2022

Prepare for an immersive and thrilling ride in the “Star Wars” universe with “Andor.” Set in the early years of the Rebellion, this highly anticipated series explores the backstory of rebel spy Cassian Andor. With its stellar cast, high-stakes espionage, and breathtaking visuals, “Andor” promises to deliver an action-packed narrative that delves into the moral complexities of the galaxy far, far away. As secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, you’ll find yourself captivated by the intricate world-building and the compelling character dynamics in this exciting addition to the “Star Wars” saga.

Wednesday 2022

“Wednesday” is a captivating and macabre series that takes us back to the twisted world of the Addams Family. This coming-of-age mystery follows Wednesday Addams, the beloved daughter of Morticia and Gomez, as she unravels dark secrets and investigates supernatural occurrences at Nevermore Academy. With its gothic aesthetics, dark humour, and a brilliant performance by Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, the show offers a fresh and intriguing take on the iconic character. Prepare to be delightfully disturbed as Wednesday navigates teenage rebellion, family dynamics, and her own supernatural abilities.

Brand New Cherry Flavor 2021

Brace yourself for a surreal and mind-bending journey in “Brand New Cherry Flavor.” This dark and twisted series blends horror, revenge, and supernatural elements, following aspiring filmmaker Lisa Nova on a quest for justice and retribution. Set in 1990s Los Angeles, the show immerses you in a nightmarish world where dreams and reality merge. With its stylish visuals, unpredictable plot twists, and an unforgettable performance by Rosa Salazar, “Brand New Cherry Flavor” delivers a captivating and unsettling experience that pushes the boundaries of storytelling.

Invincible 2021

“Invincible” is an animated television series based on the comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman. It follows the story of Mark Grayson, a teenager who discovers he has superpowers and becomes the superhero known as Invincible. Mark navigates the challenges of balancing his normal life with his newfound responsibilities as a hero, facing villains and uncovering dark secrets along the way. The series combines action, drama, and elements of superhero deconstruction to create a compelling narrative. “Invincible” has received positive reviews for its mature storytelling, complex characters, and shocking plot twists.

Only Murders in the Building 2021

In “Only Murders in the Building,” three strangers become obsessed with a true-crime podcast and find themselves living out their own murder mystery in a New York City apartment building. With clever humour and an all-star cast, this show is a delightful combination of mystery and comedy that keeps audiences guessing until the very end. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez deliver outstanding performances, making this a must-watch for fans of both genres.

Squid Game 2021

Contestants down on their luck participate in a deadly game where they must compete in children’s games for a chance to win a huge cash prize. The players soon realise that losing the games means losing their lives, leading to intense and thrilling moments as they try to outwit each other and survive until the end. The show explores themes of desperation, greed, and the corrupting influence of money, making it a must-watch for fans of suspenseful and thought-provoking television.

Sweet Tooth 2021

Immerse yourself in the enchanting and heartwarming world of “Sweet Tooth.” This captivating series combines fantasy and adventure, introducing us to a post-apocalyptic world where human-animal hybrids roam. Follow the endearing journey of Gus, a young deer-boy, as he navigates through danger and discovers his place in this strange new reality. With its stunning visuals, compelling characters, and a perfect blend of hope and darkness, “Sweet Tooth” delivers a mesmerising tale that tugs at your heartstrings and leaves you craving for more.

The Last Dance 2020

Step onto the court and relive the captivating story of basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ quest for glory. This docuseries takes a deep dive into Jordan’s rise to superstardom, chronicling the triumphs, controversies, and relentless pursuit of greatness. Packed with archival footage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes insights, The Last Dance is a slam dunk for sports fans and anyone craving a thrilling dose of nostalgia.

Lovecraft Country 2020

Blending horror, fantasy, and social commentary, Lovecraft Country delves into the dark underbelly of American history through a supernatural lens. With its masterful blend of genre elements, it tackles racism, discrimination, and the power of systemic oppression. The exceptional performances by Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, and the rest of the cast, coupled with the stylish direction and evocative visuals, create an immersive and thought-provoking experience. Lovecraft Country is a groundbreaking series that challenges conventional storytelling and leaves a lasting impact.

The Haunting of Blyth Manor 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor” emerged in 2020 as a spine-chilling supernatural drama that enthralled audiences with its atmospheric storytelling. A follow-up to “The Haunting of Hill House,” this Netflix series delves into a haunting tale set in the eerie and mysterious Bly Manor. As the new au pair, Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), navigates her role, she discovers the dark secrets that lurk within the manor’s walls. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” masterfully weaves together elements of horror, romance, and tragedy, while exploring themes of grief, loss, and the enduring power of love. With its haunting visuals, compelling performances, and intricate character development, the series takes viewers on an emotional and chilling journey they won’t soon forget.

Queens Gambit 2020

In “The Queen’s Gambit,” Anya Taylor-Joy portrays an orphaned chess prodigy named Beth Harmon, who struggles with addiction and the emotional turmoil of growing up in the male-dominated world of competitive chess in the 1960s. The series is a beautifully shot character study that explores themes of trauma, addiction, gender roles, and the pressure to succeed in a cutthroat industry. Taylor-Joy’s performance is nothing short of mesmerising, and the show’s tense chess matches and stunning period design make for an engrossing viewing experience. “The Queen’s Gambit” is a triumph of storytelling, offering a nuanced exploration of the human psyche while also paying homage to the game of chess and the brilliant minds who play it.

Ted Lasso 2020

Prepare for a heartwarming and uplifting experience as American football coach Ted Lasso tackles a new challenge when he’s hired to coach a struggling English soccer team. This delightful comedy series embraces themes of kindness, resilience, and the power of positivity as Ted navigates cultural differences, skeptical players, and his own personal struggles. With its infectious optimism, lovable characters, and genuine moments of growth, Ted Lasso is a breath of fresh air that will leave you smiling and believing in the transformative power of a positive attitude.

Raised By Wolves 2020

Brace yourself for a mind-bending and visually stunning journey in “Raised By Wolves.” This thought-provoking sci-fi series, created by Ridley Scott, transports you to a distant planet where androids attempt to raise human children and ensure the survival of humanity. With its hauntingly beautiful landscapes, philosophical explorations, and gripping narratives, the show delves into themes of faith, belief, and the nature of humanity. As the lines blur between artificial intelligence and human emotion, “Raised By Wolves” captivates viewers with its complex characters, stunning cinematography, and an unsettling atmosphere that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Star Trek Picard 2020

“Star Trek: Picard” revitalises the beloved character of Jean-Luc Picard in a galactic odyssey that merges nostalgia and innovation. Sir Patrick Stewart delivers a captivating performance, showcasing Picard’s complexity and quest for redemption. The series masterfully weaves engaging storylines and timely themes, exploring the consequences of past actions and the power of personal growth. With its stellar ensemble cast, impeccable production quality, and a deep respect for the Star Trek legacy, “Star Trek: Picard” immerses viewers in a thought-provoking and emotional journey. It is a triumphant return to the Star Trek universe, reminding us of the enduring power of hope and the indomitable spirit of exploration.

The Undoing 2020

“The Undoing” is a gripping psychological thriller miniseries based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Should Have Known.” Created by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier, the show follows Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a successful therapist in New York City. When a violent death occurs and her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) becomes the prime suspect, Grace’s seemingly perfect life unravels. Exploring themes of betrayal and deception, the series delves into the complexities of relationships and the lengths we go to protect ourselves and those we love. With its suspenseful atmosphere and strong performances, “The Undoing” keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, delivering a compelling and engrossing viewing experience.

Alice in Borderland 2020

A thrilling and suspenseful Japanese television series based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso. Set in modern-day Tokyo, the story follows a young man named Arisu (played by Kento Yamazaki) and his friends who find themselves transported into a mysterious parallel world where they must compete in deadly games to survive. As they navigate this treacherous and ever-changing landscape, they encounter mind-bending challenges, complex moral dilemmas, and shocking revelations. “Alice in Borderland” captivates viewers with its intense action, psychological twists, and exploration of themes like identity, morality, and the true nature of humanity. With its gripping storytelling and compelling characters, the series keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, eager to unravel the mysteries of this dark and dangerous Wonderland.

Euphoria 2019

Euphoria: Step into the vibrant and mesmerising world of “Euphoria,” where gritty reality collides with stunning visuals. This boundary-pushing TV series tackles the complexities of modern adolescence with unapologetic boldness. From the exceptional performances to its edgy aesthetics, every aspect of the show demands your attention. With its pulsating soundtrack and raw storytelling, “Euphoria” immerses viewers in a whirlwind of emotions, exploring themes of identity, addiction, and self-discovery. This electrifying journey promises to leave you spellbound and craving for more.

Chernobyl 2019

Brace yourself for an immersive historical drama that sends shivers down your spine. “Chernobyl” transports viewers to the catastrophic nuclear disaster of 1986, unveiling the untold stories of heroism and sacrifice. This gripping miniseries blends meticulous attention to detail with haunting performances, creating an atmosphere of unrelenting tension. It sheds light on the human cost of the disaster while exposing the flaws in a system that prioritised secrecy over safety. As you witness the aftermath, “Chernobyl” will leave you awestruck by its gripping narrative and profound impact.

The Umbrella Academy 2019

“The Umbrella Academy” is a superhero television series based on the comic book series of the same name created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The show premiered on Netflix in 2019 and has gained a significant fanbase.

“The Umbrella Academy” follows the story of a dysfunctional family of superheroes who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire and trained to save the world. Each member of the family possesses unique superpowers, but they are haunted by their troubled upbringing and strained relationships. When they reunite as adults after their adoptive father’s death, they must work together to solve the mystery of his passing and prevent an impending apocalypse.

The series combines elements of science fiction, fantasy, and drama, exploring themes of family, identity, and destiny. It features an ensemble cast including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Robert Sheehan. With its quirky characters, engaging storyline, and blend of humour and drama, “The Umbrella Academy” has captivated audiences and has been praised for its unique take on the superhero genre.

The Witcher 2019

The Witcher” is a fantasy television series based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. The show premiered in 2019 on Netflix. It follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a “Witcher,” in a world where humans, monsters, and magic coexist. Geralt navigates a politically unstable continent as he battles dangerous creatures and confronts the moral complexities of his profession. The series also explores the interconnected stories of other characters, including the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg and the princess Ciri. “The Witcher” has gained a large following for its dark fantasy setting, complex characters, and epic storytelling.

The Boys 2019

Buckle up for a wild and subversive ride with “The Boys.” This irreverent superhero series turns the genre on its head, depicting a world where superheroes are not the noble and virtuous figures we expect them to be. Instead, they’re flawed, corrupt, and driven by their own self-interests. Enter “The Boys,” a group of vigilantes determined to expose the dark side of these so-called heroes. With its dark humour, intense action sequences, and biting social commentary, “The Boys” pushes boundaries and tackles themes of power, celebrity culture, and the blurred line between heroism and villainy. Prepare for a thrilling, unpredictable, and often shocking exploration of the underbelly of superhero culture that will leave you questioning the nature of heroism itself.

The Mandalorian 2019

In a galaxy far, far away, a lone warrior roams the starlit expanse, capturing hearts and igniting imaginations. The Mandalorian, a beloved series that has captured the essence of classic sci-fi adventures, enchants viewers with its irresistible blend of nostalgia, action, and heart. With its charismatic protagonist – Pedro Pascal – donning an iconic beskar armour, the show invites us into a universe teeming with lovable characters and captivating narratives. From the adorable and meme-worthy Baby Yoda to thrilling space battles and Western-inspired escapades, The Mandalorian evokes a childlike sense of wonder and rekindles our love for the galaxy far, far away. It’s an exhilarating space odyssey that reminds us why we fell in love with Star Wars in the first place.

Bobs Burgers 2019

“Bobs Burgers” sizzled onto our screens in 2011, serving up a delicious blend of humour, heart, and hamburger-related hijinks. This animated sitcom follows the misadventures of the Belcher family—Bob, Linda, and their three quirky children, Tina, Gene, and Louise—as they run their humble burger joint in a seaside town. With its witty writing, endearing characters, and offbeat humour, “Bobs Burgers” has become a beloved fan favourite. The show’s charm lies in its ability to balance absurdity with relatable family dynamics, showcasing the Belchers’ unwavering love for one another and their unwavering pursuit of their dreams. From memorable songs to burger puns, “Bobs Burgers” cooks up a delightfully entertaining and heartwarming experience that keeps fans coming back for more.

After Life 2019

Step into the extraordinary world of Tony, a man whose life took an unexpected turn after the devastating loss of his beloved wife, Lisa. In this delightful comedy series, the incredible Ricky Gervais, a true maestro of laughter, takes the stage as the lead. Tony, once the epitome of kindness, embarks on a wild journey of self-discovery. Instead of surrendering to despair, he discovers a newfound freedom, relishing in the ability to speak his mind without a care for consequences. With his trademark wit and charm, Gervais not only stars but also dazzles as the creative force behind this Golden Globe-winning gem. Prepare to be entertained and uplifted as Tony's friends, family and colleagues embark on a mission to rescue the goodness he once possessed.

Succession 2018

Indulge in the mesmerizing universe of Succession, where the titans of the Roy family embark on a gripping journey of power, fortune, and familial turmoil. As the influential owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media empire, the Roy siblings – Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor – navigate a treacherous landscape of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal. With the enigmatic patriarch, Logan Roy, battling health concerns, their fight for control over the company intensifies. Packed with stellar performances, razor-sharp writing, and a dash of wicked humor, Succession has solidified its place as a television masterpiece, captivating audiences and earning accolades galore.

The Haunting of Hill House 2018

In “The Haunting of Hill House,” a family confronts the ghosts of their past as they reunite in the haunted mansion where they grew up. The Crain family must navigate their individual traumas and the malevolent forces that still reside in the house. The series delivers a haunting, atmospheric experience that subverts horror tropes and explores the complexities of family and memory. With stunning performances and a haunting soundtrack, “The Haunting of Hill House” is a modern masterpiece of horror television.

Narcos: Mexico 2018

“Narcos: Mexico” is a gripping crime drama series that explores the rise and fall of the Mexican drug trade. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the show follows the real-life events and characters involved in the formation and expansion of drug cartels in Mexico. With its intense storytelling and compelling performances, “Narcos: Mexico” delves into the complex web of power, corruption, and violence that surrounds the illicit drug trade. The series offers a captivating glimpse into the lives of both law enforcement agents and drug lords, showcasing the high stakes and dangerous consequences of their actions. “Narcos: Mexico” provides a thrilling and thought-provoking portrayal of the drug war’s impact on society and the individuals caught in its grip.

Altered Carbon 2018

“Altered Carbon” is a mesmerizusing science fiction series that takes viewers on a thrilling journey into a dystopian future. Set in a world where consciousness can be transferred between bodies, known as “sleeves,” the show explores the societal implications of this technology. With stunning visuals and a dark, gritty atmosphere, “Altered Carbon” immerses audiences in a world of intrigue, crime, and corruption. The series delves into themes of identity, mortality, and the ethics of immortality, as its complex narrative follows a former soldier-turned-investigator tasked with solving a murder. With its thought-provoking concepts, gripping plot twists, and stellar performances, “Altered Carbon” offers a captivating and unforgettable viewing experience.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2018

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” debuted in 2018, weaving a spellbinding narrative that mesmerizsviewers with its dark and supernatural allure. This bewitching Netflix series breathed new life into the iconic character of Sabrina Spellman, melding elements of witchcraft, coming-of-age, and horror. The show’s exquisite blend of Gothic aesthetics, haunting cinematography, and gripping storytelling cast a spell on audiences worldwide. Led by the talented Kiernan Shipka, the cast embodied their roles flawlessly, capturing the complexity of their characters and their struggles with identity, love, and power. With its wicked twists, enchanting spells, and complex relationships, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” enchanted fans and left them craving more.

The Terror 2018

This bone-chilling historical horror series based on Dan Simmons’ novel took us on an Arctic expedition like no other. Blending real-life events with supernatural terror, it unfolded a harrowing tale of survival and madness. The atmospheric cinematography, haunting score, and impeccable performances by Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies made it an intense and gripping watch. It’s a masterclass in atmospheric storytelling that will leave you with a lingering sense of dread.

Killing Eve 2018

A spy thriller that captivates with its intoxicating blend of obsession and dark humour. With Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer’s electric performances, the show follows the thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between MI6 agent Eve Polastri and the enigmatic assassin Villanelle. Its unpredictable twists and razor-sharp wit keep audiences on the edge of their seats, while celebrating the strength and complexity of its female characters. A triumph in storytelling, “Killing Eve” delivers a rollercoaster ride of thrills, laughs, and empowering moments that make it an unforgettable series in the spy genre. Prepare to be enthralled by its gripping dance of intrigue and wit.

Big Little Lies 2017

“Big Little Lies” weaves an irresistible web of secrets and lies within the idyllic coastal community of Monterey. Adapted from Liane Moriarty’s novel, this star-studded HBO series is a masterclass in storytelling. With its captivating plot, brilliant performances, and stunning cinematography, the show unravels the lives of a group of seemingly perfect women, exposing the cracks beneath their glossy facades. From complex friendships to domestic abuse, “Big Little Lies” fearlessly explores timely issues while delving into the intricacies of female relationships. With each twist and turn, the series proves that behind the picture-perfect surface, darkness and strength can coexist. The Handmaid’s Tale 2017 In a dystopian future, a totalitarian regime strips women of all their rights and uses them as forced surrogates to bear children for the wealthy and powerful. The Handmaid’s Tale based is an immaculate screen representation of the classic novel that follows the harrowing journey of one woman as she navigates this oppressive world, fighting for her own survival and the chance to reunite with her stolen family.

The Orville 2017

A brilliantly original sci-fi comedy that soars through the stars with its unique blend of humour and adventure. Creator Seth MacFarlane brings his comedic brilliance to the forefront, crafting a show that defies genre expectations. With a lovable ensemble cast, captivating storylines, and thought-provoking themes, “The Orville” takes us on a journey through space that is equal parts thrilling and hilarious. It pays homage to sci-fi legacy while forging its own path, creating a delightful and entertaining viewing experience. From interstellar diplomacy to quirky character dynamics, “The Orville” is a comedic gem that leaves us wanting more with each episode.er follows a successful therapist as her life begins to unravel after a violent death in her community. With its strong performances and suspenseful plot, The Undoing is a gripping and entertaining watch.

The Defiant Ones 2017

Get an exclusive backstage pass to the extraordinary partnership between music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. This gripping documentary series charts their rise from humble beginnings to shaping the landscape of modern music. With a captivating blend of personal interviews, rare footage, and iconic collaborations, The Defiant Ones offers an intimate portrait of two industry titans who defied the odds and revolutionised hip-hop and pop culture.

Ozark 2017

A financial planner relocates his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a drug cartel. With ruthless criminals, dangerous allies, and a lack of trust, they must navigate this treacherous world to survive and protect each other.Lost: A plane crash leaves a group of strangers stranded on a mysterious island with supernatural elements. As they attempt to survive and uncover the island’s secrets, they must also confront their past traumas and personal demons.

Twin Peaks: The Return 2017

“Twin Peaks: The Return” is an enigmatic television series that resurrected the surreal world of David Lynch’s original cult classic, “Twin Peaks.” Picking up 25 years after the events of the original series, the show delves deeper into the dark underbelly of the mysterious town, weaving together a complex tapestry of supernatural occurrences, twisted narratives, and eccentric characters. With its dreamlike atmosphere, Lynchian aesthetics, and a haunting performance by Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Agent Dale Cooper, “Twin Peaks: The Return” is a masterclass in atmospheric storytelling, leaving viewers mesmerised and bewildered as they grapple with its intricate web of symbolism, secrets, and hauntingly beautiful imagery.

Westworld 2016

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show is based on the 1973 film of the same name written by Michael Crichton. Westworld is set in a technologically advanced Wild West-themed amusement park populated by android hosts. The park allows wealthy guests, known as “guests,” to indulge in their wildest desires without consequences. However, as the series unfolds, the hosts gain sentience and rebel against their human creators, leading to a complex exploration of consciousness, morality, and the nature of humanity. Westworld has received critical acclaim for its thought-provoking storytelling, intricate plotlines, and stellar performances.

The Crown 2016

In “The Crown,” the inner workings of the British royal family are explored through the eyes of Queen Elizabeth II. The series spans multiple decades, chronicling the Queen’s reign and the major historical events that shaped Britain during that time. With impeccable attention to detail and outstanding performances, “The Crown” delivers a fascinating and engrossing look at the complex world of royalty and power.

Fleabag 2016

A brilliant biting comedy-drama that explores modern womanhood and relationships with wit and honesty. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s tour-de-force performance as the titular Fleabag is as mesmersing as it is raw, while the show’s unconventional narrative and fourth-wall breaking add an extra layer of depth and intimacy to an already poignant story. With only two seasons, Fleabag has quickly become a modern classic, and a must-watch for anyone seeking a refreshing take on the complexities of human connection.

The Good Place 2016

The Good Place, a brilliantly imaginative and philosophical sitcom, follows the journey of four very different people who find themselves in a quirky version of the afterlife. Faced with the eternal question of what it means to be a good person, they must navigate a complex moral universe filled with whimsical puns, otherworldly landscapes, and an ever-evolving understanding of what it means to do the right thing. Anchored by a standout cast and sharp writing, The Good Place is a rare blend of heart and intellect, offering a unique and refreshing take on the age-old question of what it means to lead a good life.

Stranger Things 2016

“Stranger Things” burst onto the scene like a dazzling fireworks display in 2016, instantly capturing the hearts of viewers with its irresistible blend of ’80s nostalgia and otherworldly intrigue. This Netflix gem takes us on a wild rollercoaster ride through the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a group of plucky young heroes face unimaginable terrors. From Dungeons & Dragons to Demogorgons, this delightful series intertwines friendship, adventure, and heartwarming moments that transport us back to our own childhoods. With its infectious energy, lovable characters, and a dash of supernatural wonder, “Stranger Things” is a thrilling and nostalgia-filled escape.

Atlanta 2016

Created by the multi-talented Donald Glover, the series takes viewers on a captivating journey through the vibrant and diverse city of Atlanta, Georgia. With its unique blend of comedy and drama, “Atlanta” delves into the lives of Earn, played by Glover himself, his cousin Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and their eclectic group of friends as they navigate the music industry and the challenges of everyday life. The show’s sharp writing, authentic portrayal of Atlanta’s culture, and thought-provoking social commentary earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Mr. Robot 2015

“Mr. Robot” emerged in 2015 as a mind-bending and thought-provoking series that revolutionized the television landscape. Created by Sam Esmail, this psychological thriller follows Elliot Alderson (played by Rami Malek), a brilliant but troubled cybersecurity expert who becomes entangled in a high-stakes battle against a powerful corporate entity. With its innovative storytelling, striking visuals, and mesmerizing performances, “Mr. Robot” immerses viewers in a world of hacking, conspiracy, and personal demons. The series masterfully explores themes of identity, power, and societal disillusionment, leaving audiences questioning reality and their own place in the modern digital age.

The Expanse 2015

In the vastness of space, The Expanse emerges as a true sci-fi gem. This ambitious series presents a stunning vision of the future, filled with political intrigue, interplanetary tensions, and fascinating characters. The meticulous world-building, intricate plotlines, and stunning visual effects make it a feast for the eyes. With its diverse ensemble cast and thought-provoking exploration of humanity’s future, The Expanse sets itself apart as a standout in the genre.

Better Call Saul 2015

“Better Call Saul” is a legal drama that serves as a prequel to the critically acclaimed series “Breaking Bad.” This captivating spin-off follows Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer with big dreams, as he transforms into the morally ambiguous and slick lawyer we come to know as Saul Goodman. With its meticulous storytelling, complex character development, and exceptional performances by Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, the show delves deep into the world of law, ethics, and the consequences of one’s choices. “Better Call Saul” is a brilliantly crafted series that stands on its own while enriching the “Breaking Bad” universe.

Narcos 2015

Narcos” stormed onto our screens in 2015, igniting a global obsession with its gripping portrayal of the drug trade and the complex web of characters involved. Based on true events, this Netflix series takes us deep into the dark underbelly of the drug cartels, primarily focusing on the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel in Colombia. With its high-stakes storytelling, intense action, and stellar performances, “Narcos” keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as they witness the cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and the ruthless drug lords. The series masterfully blends historical accuracy with riveting drama, shedding light on the devastating consequences of the illicit drug trade while exposing the intricate power struggles and moral complexities within.

True Detective 2014

Possibly the greatest detective/true crime series ever created (equal to Fargo), True Detective has had some of the best seasons of TV in recent history. Being an Anthology series, it changes from season to season with new stories, places, events and people around the US. From the Louisianna Marshland to the Alaskan Circle, Police officers and detectives uncover the secrets of the homicides they are investigating while they also uncover secrets about themselves. The series has had some amazing lead actors and actresses, from Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Mahershala Ali, Colin Farrell and more recently Jodie Foster. This enclave of stars has propelled the series to cult status, with each new season being more disturbing and daunting than the last.

Broad City 2014

Get ready for a hilarious and unapologetically bold ride with “Broad City.” This groundbreaking comedy series follows the misadventures of best friends Abbi and Ilana as they navigate the ups and downs of life in New York City. With its irreverent humor, witty writing, and fearless exploration of female friendship and millennial experiences, “Broad City” delivers laugh-out-loud moments and relatable escapades. From crazy adventures to mundane mishaps, the show celebrates the messiness of life, tackling everything from dating woes to career struggles with refreshing authenticity. With its dynamic duo at the helm, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, “Broad City” is a raucous celebration of female friendship and a love letter to the chaotic beauty of urban life. Get ready to laugh, cringe, and embrace the absurdity of it all.

Fargo 2014

Prepare for a darkly comedic and thrilling journey into the quirky and dangerous world of “Fargo.” This critically acclaimed anthology series, inspired by the Coen Brothers’ film of the same name, weaves together interconnected stories set in the chillingly cold and unpredictable landscape of the Midwest. With its brilliant writing, impeccable performances, and a unique blend of crime, drama, and dark humor, “Fargo” captivates viewers with its clever twists and morally ambiguous characters. Each season stands on its own, exploring themes of greed, justice, and the consequences of bad decisions. Get ready for a wild and unpredictable ride that showcases the intricacies of human nature and the unexpected turns that life can take in the frozen heartland of America.

Hannibal 2013

Before Killing Eve there was Hannibal. Hannibal follows FBI profiler Will Graham as he enlists the help of psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter to solve a series of gruesome murders. But as Will delves deeper into the twisted psyche of the killer, he finds himself increasingly drawn to Hannibal, even as he begins to suspect that he may be the very person he’s looking for. With stunning cinematography and unforgettable performances, Hannibal is a haunting exploration of the darkest corners of the human mind.

Vikings 2013

In “Vikings,” legendary Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok rises from a lowly farmer to a powerful warrior and ruler, as he leads his people on daring raids across medieval Europe and clashes with powerful enemies in battles for survival and dominance. Full of epic battles, political intrigue, and complex character relationships, this historical drama brings the Viking Age to life in all its brutal glory.

Rick and Morty 2013

Rick and Morty, the animated tour de force, defies all expectations with its hilarious blend of science fiction, satire, and existential musings. Justin Roiland’s brilliant voice work brings the eccentric genius, Rick Sanchez, and his hapless grandson, Morty Smith, to life in the most absurd and mind-bending scenarios. Each episode is a rollercoaster of interdimensional escapades, filled with clever references, dark humour, and unexpected twists. Beyond the raucous laughter, Rick and Morty manages to explore profound themes of family dynamics, the nature of existence, and the consequences of unchecked power. It’s a transcendent animated gem that keeps pushing the boundaries of imagination.

Peaky Blinders 2013

Peaky Blinders” bursts onto the screen with its razor-sharp style and captivating storytelling, transporting viewers to the gritty streets of post-World War I Birmingham, England. This crime drama series follows the Shelby family, led by the enigmatic and ruthless Tommy Shelby (portrayed by Cillian Murphy), as they navigate the treacherous world of organised crime. With its impeccable period details, atmospheric cinematography, and an outstanding cast, “Peaky Blinders” immerses audiences in a world of gangsters, power struggles, and shifting alliances. The series weaves a complex web of family drama, political intrigue, and violent confrontations, all set to a backdrop of the haunting soundtrack. “Peaky Blinders” has earned a dedicated fan base with its compelling characters, gripping narrative, and its ability to explore themes of loyalty, ambition, and the blurred lines between good and evil.

The Fall 2013

Dive into the dark and suspenseful world of Belfast’s infamous serial killer and the relentless detective determined to catch him. This gripping crime drama offers a chilling exploration of the cat-and-mouse game between the enigmatic killer and the tenacious investigator. With intense performances and atmospheric storytelling, The Fall will keep you on the edge of your seat, unveiling the unsettling depths of human psychology.

Top of the Lake 2013

A haunting and gripping mystery series that takes viewers on a journey into the dark underbelly of New Zealand. With its compelling storytelling and exceptional performances, led by Elisabeth Moss, the show unravels a captivating mystery surrounding the disappearance of a young girl. As Detective Robin Griffin navigates the treacherous terrain of secrets and traumas, the series delves into thought-provoking themes of resilience and the complexities of human nature. With its stunning landscapes and powerful performances, “Top of the Lake” immerses audiences in a thrilling and unforgettable exploration of mystery and darkness.

Toast Of London 2013

“Toast of London” is a British comedy TV series that aired from 2013 to 2015 and returned for a final season in 2020. The show stars Matt Berry as Steven Toast, a middle-aged, eccentric, and struggling actor living in London. Steven Toast is a self-proclaimed “actor’s actor” who constantly finds himself in absurd and hilarious situations, both on and off the stage. The series follows Steven Toast as he navigates the ups and downs of his acting career, deals with eccentric colleagues and industry professionals, and faces various personal and professional challenges. “Toast of London” is known for its offbeat humor, witty dialogue, and satirical take on the acting world. The show has gained a cult following for its unique style and memorable characters.

Broadchurch 2013

Immerse yourself in the gripping and atmospheric world of Broadchurch, a small coastal town torn apart by a tragic murder. This critically acclaimed crime drama weaves a web of secrets, suspicion, and emotional turmoil as two detectives, played by David Tennant and Olivia Colman, unravel the truth behind the crime and its impact on the tight-knit community. With its compelling performances, nuanced storytelling, and exploration of human frailty, Broadchurch is a masterclass in suspense that will keep you guessing until the final revelation.

Orange is the New Black 2013

Orange Is the New Black: Step inside the gripping and thought-provoking world of “Orange Is the New Black.” This groundbreaking series, based on Piper Kerman’s memoir, takes us inside the walls of Litchfield Penitentiary, a women’s prison. Through the eyes of Piper Chapman and an ensemble of diverse characters, the show explores the complexities of life behind bars, addressing issues of race, sexuality, and social justice. With its superb ensemble cast, rich storytelling, and a perfect balance of humor and heartbreak, “Orange Is the New Black” delves into the humanity of its characters and challenges societal perceptions. Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as the series tackles hard-hitting topics and reminds us of the resilience and strength found in the most unexpected places.

Girls 2012

“Girls” is a refreshing and bold HBO series that fearlessly explores the lives of four young women navigating the ups and downs of adulthood in New York City. Created by and starring Lena Dunham, the show offers an unapologetic glimpse into the complexities of female friendships, relationships, and self-discovery. With its honest portrayal of millennial struggles, witty dialogue, and a talented ensemble cast, “Girls” captures the essence of a generation and tackles important themes with both humor and raw vulnerability. It’s a captivating and relatable series that will leave you contemplating the messy beauty of growing up.

Game of Thrones 2011

Brace yourself for a gripping and epic journey through the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros in “Game of Thrones.” This monumental fantasy series, based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, weaves a complex web of politics, power struggles, and supernatural elements. With its sprawling ensemble cast, intricate plotlines, and stunning production values, “Game of Thrones” immerses viewers in a world of dragons, knights, and deceit. From the scheming Lannisters to the noble Starks, the show explores the consequences of ambition and the cost of wielding power. With shocking twists, breathtaking battles, and unforgettable characters, “Game of Thrones” delivers an unparalleled blend of fantasy, drama, and unrelenting suspense. Winter is coming, and you won’t want to miss a moment of this cultural phenomenon.

Black Mirror 2011

Black Mirror is a modern-day Twilight Zone, exploring the dark side of technology and its effect on society. With each episode telling a self-contained story, viewers are left with haunting questions about the morality and consequences of our ever-evolving relationship with technology. From dystopian futures to eerie alternate realities, Black Mirror is a thought-provoking and unsettling look at the intersection of humanity and technology.

Sherlock 2010

Enter the brilliant and enigmatic world of Sherlock Holmes in the modern-day adaptation of “Sherlock.” This critically acclaimed series breathes new life into the iconic detective, played by the incomparable Benedict Cumberbatch, and his loyal companion, Dr. John Watson, portrayed by the talented Martin Freeman. With its sharp writing, masterful storytelling, and innovative visual style, “Sherlock” delivers thrilling mysteries that keep you on the edge of your seat. From the bustling streets of London to the intricate workings of Holmes’ mind, the show captures the essence of Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved characters while infusing them with a contemporary twist. Get ready for gripping investigations, clever deductions, and a captivating exploration of friendship and genius in “Sherlock.”

The Walking Dead – 2010

Brace yourself for a post-apocalyptic thrill ride with “The Walking Dead.” This groundbreaking series takes you into a world overrun by flesh-eating zombies, following a group of survivors as they navigate the treacherous landscape and struggle to maintain their humanity. With its gripping storytelling, visceral horror, and complex characters, “The Walking Dead” explores themes of survival, loss, and the lengths people will go to protect their loved ones. As the series evolves, it delves into the moral dilemmas and the constant battle for survival in a world where the line between the living and the dead has blurred. Get ready for intense action, shocking twists, and a thrilling exploration of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Downton Abbey 2010

Immerse yourself in the opulence and drama of “Downton Abbey.” Set in early 20th-century England, this beloved period drama follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their loyal staff at Downton Abbey. With its exquisite costumes, breathtaking locations, and impeccable attention to historical detail, the series transports viewers to a bygone era. From upstairs to downstairs, the show weaves a captivating narrative filled with intricate relationships, societal upheaval, and the clash between tradition and progress. With its stellar ensemble cast, rich character development, and compelling storytelling, “Downton Abbey” offers a window into a world of privilege, romance, and the winds of change.

Adventure time 2010

Adventure Time” enchanted viewers when it first aired in 2010, taking them on an extraordinary journey through the Land of Ooo. This beloved animated series, created by Pendleton Ward, follows the adventures of Finn the Human and his best friend, Jake the Dog, as they traverse a whimsical and post-apocalyptic world filled with magical creatures, princesses, and epic quests. “Adventure Time” effortlessly blends fantasy, humour, and deep emotional storytelling, tackling themes of friendship, heroism, and personal growth. Its vibrant animation style, memorable characters, and imaginative world-building captured the hearts of both children and adults. With its blend of heartwarming moments, epic battles, and philosophical undertones, “Adventure Time” became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a devoted fanbase and leaving a lasting impact on the world of animation.

Boardwalk Empire 2010

Boardwalk Empire is a gritty period drama set in Atlantic City during the prohibition era. Featuring a powerful performance by Steve Buscemi, the show delves into the corrupt world of politics, bootlegging, and organized crime. With stunning attention to detail and a gripping storyline, Boardwalk Empire immerses viewers into a world of complex characters and the seedy underbelly of the American dream. The show balances high-stakes drama with nuanced exploration of character, making it a must-see for fans of crime and historical dramas alike.

Spartacus 2010

Blood, sweat, and rebellion take center stage in Spartacus. This visceral and unapologetically graphic series immerses viewers in the brutal world of gladiators and the fight for freedom. The epic battles, steamy romance, and morally complex characters make for addictive viewing. The late Andy Whitfield and later Liam McIntyre deliver standout performances as the titular hero, capturing his journey from slave to legendary warrior. Spartacus embraces its gritty and unrelenting nature, creating an engrossing and unforgettable spectacle.

Regular Show 2010

Regular Show” burst onto our screens in 2010, delivering a delightfully offbeat and humorous animated series that defied all expectations. Created by J.G. Quintel, this Cartoon Network gem follows the adventures of Mordecai the blue jay and Rigby the raccoon as they navigate the surreal and absurd challenges of their everyday lives at the park. With its unique blend of quirky characters, witty writing, and nostalgic pop culture references, “Regular Show” captured the hearts of both children and adults. The series thrived on its blend of humor, friendship, and unexpected twists, creating a wonderfully weird and entertaining world that kept fans hooked until the very end. Whether it’s battling supernatural creatures or playing video games, “Regular Show” served up a regular dose of fun and laughter that left a lasting impact.

Midnight Diner 2009

“Midnight Diner” is a heartwarming and charming Japanese TV show that revolves around a small, unassuming late-night diner and its eclectic group of customers. The series captures the essence of the bustling Tokyo nightlife as the diner becomes a meeting place for individuals from all walks of life. Each episode tells a self-contained story, showcasing the personal struggles, hopes, and dreams of the characters, all while celebrating the power of food and human connection. “Midnight Diner” offers a perfect blend of drama, humor, and nostalgia, with its gentle storytelling and relatable themes of love, friendship, and finding solace in the simple pleasures of life.

Parks and Recreation 2009

“Parks and Recreation” is a mockumentary sitcom that follows the lives of the quirky employees in Pawnee’s Parks and Recreation Department. Led by passionate bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), the show humorously explores local government challenges and the eccentricities of its characters. With a diverse ensemble cast including Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), and Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), the series balances humor and heartwarming storytelling. “Parks and Recreation” garnered critical acclaim for its sharp writing, memorable characters, and positive outlook. Its impact on popular culture endures, celebrating empowerment and camaraderie while delivering laughs ensures its place as one of the best tv shows of all time.

Community 2009

Community” is an American television sitcom that aired from 2009 to 2015. Created by Dan Harmon, the show revolves around a diverse group of students attending the fictional Greendale Community College. It combines comedy, satire, and meta-humor to explore the dynamics and interactions of the study group as they navigate their way through various misadventures and eccentric situations. The series primarily follows the perspective of Jeff Winger, portrayed by Joel McHale, a disbarred lawyer who enrolls at Greendale to earn a legitimate bachelor’s degree. He forms a study group with six other students: Annie Edison (Alison Brie), a high-achieving and ambitious student; Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi), a pop culture enthusiast with a keen sense of meta-commentary; Troy Barnes (Donald Glover), a former high school quarterback with a childlike personality; Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs), a free-spirited and politically active student; Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown), a warm-hearted and religious mother; and Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase), an older and often misguided wealthy businessman.

Fringe 2008

Fringe” is a mind-bending science fiction series that delves into the realms of the supernatural, fringe science, and parallel universes. Created by J.J. Abrams, the show follows a team of FBI agents led by Olivia Dunham, played by Anna Torv, as they investigate bizarre occurrences and a vast conspiracy that threatens the fabric of reality. With its intricate mythology, compelling characters, and a perfect balance of mystery, suspense, and heart, “Fringe” captivated audiences with its intelligent storytelling and thought-provoking exploration of scientific possibilities and the thin line between the known and the unknown. If you are looking for shows like the x files, this is it.

True Blood 2008

A thrilling supernatural drama series that explores the coexistence of humans and vampires in the small town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. Based on Charlaine Harris’s “The Southern Vampire Mysteries” novels, the show immerses viewers in a world where vampires have “come out of the coffin” and live openly among humans. With its mix of romance, mystery, and supernatural elements, “True Blood” delves into the complex relationships and conflicts that arise as the two species interact. The series tackles themes of prejudice, identity, and the struggle for acceptance, all while delivering a healthy dose of suspense, intrigue, and steamy encounters. With its unique blend of genres, memorable characters, and captivating storylines, “True Blood” became a beloved cult hit that kept audiences hooked until the very end.

Breaking Bad 2008

Prepare for a gripping and morally ambiguous journey into the dark underbelly of the drug trade with "Breaking Bad." This critically acclaimed series follows the transformation of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer, as he descends into a world of crime and chaos. With its masterful storytelling, complex characters, and breathtaking performances, "Breaking Bad" explores the consequences of one man's descent into the criminal underworld. As the lines between good and evil blur, the show delves into themes of power, morality, and the destructive nature of ambition. Brace yourself for intense moments, nail-biting suspense, and an unforgettable exploration of the human capacity for both good and evil. If you are interested in shows similar to Power, Breaking Bad spawned the spin off Better Call Saul, which is a gem in its own right.

Gossip Girl 2007

The show that single handedly launched Blake Lively’s career. Get ready to dive into the glamorous and scandalous world of the Upper East Side elite in “Gossip Girl.” This iconic series combines fashion, drama, and juicy gossip, delivering a guilty pleasure that keeps you hooked. From the iconic voice of the mysterious Gossip Girl to the entangled lives of privileged teenagers, this show offers a voyeuristic escape into a world of wealth and privilege. With its witty banter and addictive plot twists, “Gossip Girl” captures the essence of teenage angst and serves up a guilty pleasure cocktail that leaves you craving for more. XOXO.

Mad Men 2007

Step back in time to the glamorous and cutthroat world of advertising in the 1960s with “Mad Men.” This critically acclaimed series takes viewers on a captivating journey through the personal and professional lives of the enigmatic Don Draper and his colleagues at the Sterling Cooper advertising agency. With its meticulous attention to detail, exquisite period fashion, and brilliant performances, “Mad Men” immerses you in the complexities of the era, exploring themes of identity, gender dynamics, and the pursuit of the American Dream. Prepare to be captivated by its nuanced characters, sharp writing, and a narrative that expertly balances nostalgia and critique.

Naruto Shippenden 2007

One of the most watched TV shows of all time. Embark on an epic adventure in the world of ninja warriors with “Naruto Shippuden.” This long-running anime series expands upon the beloved original, following the journey of Naruto Uzumaki as he grows stronger and faces formidable challenges. With its compelling characters, intense battles, and themes of friendship, determination, and sacrifice, “Naruto Shippuden” captures the essence of the shonen genre. Prepare to be enthralled by its thrilling action sequences, emotional depth, and the unwavering spirit of Naruto as he strives to protect his loved ones and fulfill his destiny.

The Big Bang Theory 2007

“The Big Bang Theory,” four nerdy friends navigate the ups and downs of scientific discovery, love, and friendship in their quirky Pasadena neighborhood. As physicists Leonard and Sheldon, aerospace engineer Howard, and astrophysicist Raj pursue their various passions, they also grapple with the everyday struggles of social awkwardness, romantic misunderstandings, and the changing landscape of their careers. Along the way, they form a tight-knit bond that sees them through challenges both scientific and personal, all while navigating the ups and downs of life as 21st-century intellectuals.

Flight of the Conchords 2007

Flight of the Conchords: This quirky musical comedy follows the misadventures of New Zealand’s self-proclaimed “fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo.” With their deadpan humor and catchy tunes, Bret and Jemaine navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and pursuing their musical dreams in New York City. Prepare for laugh-out-loud moments and toe-tapping songs that will stay stuck in your head.

Torchwood 2006

Prepare to enter a darker and more adult-oriented corner of the Doctor Who universe with Torchwood. Led by the charismatic Captain Jack Harkness, this spin-off series follows a team of specialists who investigate extraterrestrial threats and protect Earth from otherworldly dangers. With its blend of sci-fi, fantasy, and character-driven drama, Torchwood offers a captivating exploration of complex themes, moral dilemmas, and the consequences of living in a world filled with secrets.

Dexter 2006

If you’ve ever wondered what a domesticated serial killer would be like, here’s your chance. Just kidding, but Dexter however is an amazing series for your next binge-watch. After witnessing severe violence and the brutal murder of his mother while young, Dexter grows up to become a serial killer. Under the wing of his adopted cop father, Dexter learns to soothe his appetite for violence on the wicked. Going after murderers, rapists and the lot for his own personal satisfaction. Based on the bustling beach scene of Miami, Dexter works as a forensic assistant by day and a serial killer by night. The series follows Dexter’s efforts as he cleans up the streets of Miami whilst evading the police precinct he works for. Needless to say, this is a killer series.

30 Rock 2006

“30 Rock” is a critically acclaimed sitcom (2006-2013) created by Tina Fey. Set in a fictional sketch comedy show at NBC Studios, it satirizes the TV industry. The series follows Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), the head writer, dealing with eccentric colleagues, network executives, and industry challenges. With witty writing and satire, it won awards and has a loyal fan base. Its enduring popularity and influence on comedy can be seen through streaming and syndication.

Rome 2005

“Rome” is an enthralling historical drama series that captivated audiences with its vivid portrayal of ancient Rome. Set in the time of Julius Caesar’s rise to power, the show delves into the complex political landscape and turbulent times of the Roman Republic. With meticulous attention to detail, “Rome” offers a visually stunning recreation of the city’s grandeur and decadence. The compelling narrative weaves together the lives of both historical figures and fictional characters, exploring themes of power, ambition, and betrayal. This critically acclaimed series combines rich storytelling, superb acting, and impressive production values, making it a must-watch for history enthusiasts and fans of gripping television dramas alike.

Avataar- The Last Airbender 2005

Embark on a breathtaking journey in the world of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” This beloved animated series combines elements of fantasy, adventure, and profound storytelling to create an unforgettable experience. Follow Aang, the last surviving Airbender, as he sets out on a quest to master the elements and bring balance to a war-torn world. With its rich mythology, well-developed characters, and themes of friendship, redemption, and self-discovery, “The Last Airbender” captures the hearts of viewers of all ages. Prepare to be enthralled by its stunning animation, captivating narratives, and timeless lessons that resonate with audiences even beyond the final episode. This is a considered one of the best animated tv shows of all time.

The Office US 2005

“The Office” is a mockumentary sitcom that follows the lives of office workers at Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Known for its unique documentary-style format, the show combines comedy and drama to portray the humor and absurdity of office life. Led by bumbling regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the ensemble cast includes memorable characters like Jim, Pam, and Dwight. “The Office” explores themes of ambition, friendship, and romance, and has garnered critical acclaim for its sharp writing and relatable humor. With a dedicated fan base and cultural impact, it remains a beloved and iconic American TV series.

Deadwood 2004

Deadwood” emerged from the dust of the Wild West in 2004, carving its place as an unparalleled Western drama that pushed the boundaries of television storytelling. Set in the lawless mining camp of Deadwood, South Dakota, during the late 1800s, the show weaves a gritty and unflinching narrative, blending historical figures with fictional characters. With its stellar ensemble cast, including Ian McShane as the cunning Al Swearengen, “Deadwood” delves into the complex dynamics of power, corruption, and survival in a brutal and unforgiving world. The series captivates viewers with its rich dialogue, nuanced character development, and a raw authenticity that transports us back to the lawless days of the Old West. Deadwood is the best of 2004 tv shows.

Agatha Christies Marple 2004

“Agatha Christie’s Marple”, with captivating television series that brings the iconic detective Miss Marple to life. With brilliant storytelling and intricate mysteries, the show takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the charming English village of St. Mary Mead. Each episode features a unique and baffling murder, expertly crafted by the legendary Agatha Christie. Geraldine McEwan portrays Miss Marple with finesse, capturing her sharp wit and keen observational skills. The series beautifully captures the essence of Christie’s original works, maintaining an air of suspense and intrigue throughout. “Agatha Christie’s Marple” is a must-watch for fans of classic whodunits and lovers of suspenseful storytelling.

Lost 2004

One of the biggest hits of the early 2000s, Lost catapulted its way to fame and helped to boost the careers of many star celebrities. With Ian Somerhalder and Evangeline Lilly among the names of some of the stars. This turbulent ride drops us right in the middle of a plane crash on an isolated and desolate island in the middle of nowhere. The group soon starts to experience weird forms of phenomena, from polar bears on tropical islands to a mysterious metallic-sounding creature that lives in the nearby forest. Lost is a wild ride, with loveable (and hateable) characters along the way, each with their own vice.

Battlestar Galactica 2004

“Battlestar Galactica” is a groundbreaking science fiction series that reimagined the classic 1970s show with a gritty and thought-provoking twist. Set in a distant future where humans are on the brink of extinction, the show explores complex themes such as survival, identity, and the ethics of war. With its morally ambiguous characters, gripping storytelling, and intense space battles, “Battlestar Galactica” transcends the sci-fi genre, delving into the depths of human nature and raising profound questions about the nature of humanity itself. It’s a masterclass in storytelling that leaves a lasting impact.

The OC 2003

“The OC” is a timeless TV show that effortlessly blended drama, humor, and heart, leaving an indelible mark on its viewers. Set in the picturesque Orange County, it introduced us to a beloved cast of characters who became our friends and confidantes. From the charismatic Ryan Atwood to the witty Seth Cohen, the show painted rich and complex portraits of adolescence and the challenges of navigating friendships, love, and family. With its gripping storylines, memorable one-liners, and a stellar soundtrack that became the soundtrack of our lives, “The OC” continues to hold a special place in our hearts, reminding us of the power of connection, resilience, and the transformative power of friendship.

Arrested Develpoment 2003

“Arrested Development” is a critically acclaimed sitcom that follows the dysfunctional Bluth family of Newport Beach, California. Known for its unique narrative style and clever humor, the show revolves around Michael Bluth, played by Jason Bateman, as he takes charge of the family after his father’s arrest. With intricate storylines, recurring jokes, and absurd behavior, the series delivers sharp writing and layered comedic moments. Exploring themes of family dynamics and wealth, “Arrested Development” satirically critiques upper-class lifestyles. Despite its initial cancellation, the show gained a cult following and was revived for additional seasons. Its legacy includes influencing comedy and memorable performances from the ensemble cast making it one of the best tv shows of all time.

Firefly 2002

“Firefly” is a beloved science fiction TV series (2002) created by Joss Whedon. Despite being canceled after one season, it has gained a cult following. Set in a future where humanity has colonized other planets, it follows Captain Mal Reynolds and his diverse crew aboard the spaceship Serenity. The show blends Western and space opera genres, exploring themes of freedom and loyalty. Its unique fusion of futuristic technology with a gritty aesthetic and memorable characters has left a lasting impact. The fanbase, known as Browncoats, continues to celebrate the show’s legacy and campaign for its revival.

The Wire 2002

The Wire In David Simon’s The Wire, the drug trade, police department, and local government in Baltimore are all portrayed with nuance and complexity. The show’s unflinching examination of social issues and its refusal to offer easy answers make it a masterpiece of American television.

Scrubs 2001

“Scrubs” is a lighthearted and witty medical comedy-drama TV series that ran from 2001 to 2010. It follows the personal and professional lives of the staff at Sacred Heart Teaching Hospital, with a particular emphasis on the perspective of medical intern J.D. Dorian, portrayed by Zach Braff. The show skillfully balances humor and heartfelt moments, incorporating imaginative daydream sequences and clever narration from J.D. The ensemble cast brings a delightful mix of quirky and lovable characters to life, creating an enjoyable and often relatable viewing experience.

Curb Your Enthusiasm 2000

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is a TV comedy series created by Larry David. Premiering in 2000, it blends scripted scenes with improvisation. The show follows a fictionalized version of Larry David, co-creator of “Seinfeld,” in his everyday life in Los Angeles.

As an exaggerated and socially awkward character, Larry finds himself in cringe-worthy and humorous situations. The semi-improvised format adds authenticity, allowing for spontaneous reactions and comedic moments.

With dry wit and sarcasm, the show satirizes social norms and cultural conventions. It features guest appearances by celebrities playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been critically acclaimed for its sharp writing and comedic performances. It has gained a dedicated fanbase and won multiple awards, becoming a cult classic and influential comedy series. Curb Your Enthusiasm season 7 is a highlight that features a hillarious Seinfeld reunion show.

Malcom In The Middle 2000

Malcolm in the Middle” burst onto the television scene in 2000, revolutionising the sitcom genre with its fresh, irreverent take on family dynamics. This beloved series follows the misadventures of the middle child, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), as he navigates the challenges of adolescence within a zany and dysfunctional household. With a stellar ensemble cast that includes Bryan Cranston as the eccentric patriarch, “Malcolm in the Middle” expertly blends witty humor, heartwarming moments, and relatable family struggles. The show’s clever writing, inventive camera work, and unique breaking of the fourth wall created a distinctive viewing experience. “Malcolm in the Middle” captured the essence of growing up and reminded us that even in chaos, love and laughter can prevail.

Black Books 2000

Step into the eccentric world of Bernard Black, a grumpy and misanthropic bookstore owner, and his long-suffering assistant, Manny. This British sitcom delivers a delightful mix of absurdity, wit, and surreal humor as Bernard navigates his way through the chaos of daily life while trying to avoid customers and social interaction. With its sharp writing, hilarious characters, and a touch of literary quirkiness, Black Books is a comedic gem that will have you laughing out loud and appreciating the eccentricities of the human condition. Whether it’s Bernard’s disdain for customers or Manny’s innocent charm, each episode is a delightful blend of laughter and offbeat charm.

Futurama 1999

“Futurama” is an animated sci-fi sitcom (1999-2003, 2008-2013) created by Matt Groening. It follows Philip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy who wakes up 1,000 years in the future. Working for Planet Express, he goes on humorous adventures with Leela, a one-eyed alien mutant, and Bender, a mischievous robot. The show blends clever humor, satire, and pop culture references while exploring themes of technology, love, and identity. With a colorful cast and imaginative storytelling, “Futurama” has a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.

The Sopranos 1999

The Sopranos With its mix of mafia violence, psychological drama, and wicked humour, The Sopranos set the bar for prestige television in the early aughts. As the show’s protagonist, James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano was a complex and fascinating antihero whose struggles with depression and anxiety were just as gripping as his dealings with rival gangsters. Through its unflinching exploration of morality and family dynamics, The Sopranos paved the way for a new era of nuanced and challenging storytelling on the small screen. not sure why its become a thing, but sporanos sex scenes are up there as being the most… well awkward.

Freaks and Geeks 1999

We don’t have enough fingers or toes to count all the times we have watched this gem. “Freaks and Geeks” is a beloved coming-of-age comedy-drama series (1999) created by Paul Feig and produced by Judd Apatow. Set in the early 1980s, it follows high school students navigating social dynamics. The show focuses on two groups: the rebellious “Freaks” and the socially awkward “Geeks.” Lindsay Weir (Linda Cardellini) explores life with the Freaks, questioning her place, while her younger brother Sam (John Francis Daley) faces challenges as a Geek. Praised for its realistic portrayal, humor, and heartfelt moments, it explores themes of identity and growing up. Despite its short run, it remains a cult classic with a talented ensemble cast.

Spaced 1999

Strap in for a wild and hilarious ride through the lives of two London flatmates who pretend to be a couple in order to secure a dream apartment. This cult classic sitcom, created by Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes, serves up a delightful blend of pop culture references, clever humor, and relatable moments of twenty-something angst. With its rapid-fire jokes and endearing characters, Spaced is a nostalgic treat for anyone who’s ever navigated the challenges of adulthood while holding onto their geeky passions.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 1997

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” created by Joss Whedon, follows Buffy Summers, a chosen Slayer battling supernatural forces in Sunnydale. With her friends, she fights evil while navigating high school and adulthood. The show blends supernatural elements, witty dialogue, and character development, exploring themes of adolescence and female empowerment. It gained critical acclaim, awards, and a dedicated fanbase. “Buffy” broke genre conventions, inspiring future female-led action and fantasy shows. It remains a beloved cult classic, known for its enduring characters and themes.

Midsomer Murders 1997

Midsomer Murders” has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 1997, making it one of the longest-running detective drama series on British television. Set in the picturesque yet treacherous fictional county of Midsomer, the show follows Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby (and later his cousin, John Barnaby) as they unravel perplexing murder mysteries in idyllic English villages. With its charming countryside scenery and seemingly tranquil communities, “Midsomer Murders” cleverly juxtaposes the beauty of the setting with the dark secrets hidden within. The series thrives on intricate plots, red herrings, and a host of eccentric characters, creating an engaging whodunit experience. Each episode showcases the detectives’ sharp wit and determination as they strive to uncover the truth behind the baffling crimes that plague Midsomer.

Friends 1994

One of the longest running sitcoms that never waned in popularity. “Friends” is a classic American sitcom that follows the lives of six young adults in New York City as they navigate the ups and downs of relationships, careers, and everything in between. From the iconic opening theme song to the witty banter between the characters, “Friends” has become a cultural touchstone and a beloved staple of television history. The show’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless humor and relatable characters, and its influence can still be felt in modern comedy today.

The X-Files 1993 The X-Files is a seminal sci-fi/horror series that follows FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigate paranormal phenomena and government conspiracies. The show’s iconic blend of horror, suspense, and serialized storytelling made it a cultural touchstone, and its impact can still be felt in modern television today. The X-Files paved the way for shows like Stranger Things and Black Mirror, and its influence on the sci-fi genre cannot be overstated. If you are into Ted Gunderson conspiracy, this show is for you. Batman: The Animated Series 1992 “Batman: The Animated Series” (1992-1995) is a highly regarded adaptation of the Batman comics. It showcases Batman’s pursuit of justice in Gotham City, facing iconic supervillains. The series stands out for its art deco visual style, mature storytelling, and character depth. Kevin Conroy’s Batman and Mark Hamill’s Joker performances are celebrated. It spawned spin-offs and expanded the DC Animated Universe. “Batman: The Animated Series” remains influential and beloved, leaving a significant impact on the superhero genre and animated television. Twin Peaks 1990 “Twin Peaks,” created by David Lynch and Mark Frost (1990-1991), is a surreal drama set in Twin Peaks, Washington. FBI Agent Dale Cooper investigates the mysterious murder of Laura Palmer, uncovering secrets in the town. The series blends crime, mystery, and horror, with a distinct visual style and offbeat humor. It explores duality, evil, and the dark side of small-town life. “Twin Peaks” has a dedicated cult following, influencing other shows. It had a limited series revival in 2017, deepening the mysteries. The show’s innovative storytelling, atmospheric soundtrack, and Lynch’s signature style are celebrated. Quantum Leap 1989 “Quantum Leap” is a captivating sci-fi series that took audiences on an extraordinary journey through time and space. Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, becomes trapped in a time-travel experiment, leaping into the bodies of different people throughout history. With the help of his holographic guide, Al, Sam must right historical wrongs and strive to return to his own time. The show’s unique concept, compelling performances, and thought-provoking exploration of morality and the human condition made it a standout in the genre. “Quantum Leap” pushed the boundaries of storytelling, blending science fiction with emotion and leaving viewers pondering the power of choice and the ripple effects of their actions

Seinfeld 1989

A group of quirky friends navigate the absurdities of everyday life in New York City, from navigating the social scene to dealing with the most mundane of problems. The show’s razor-sharp writing and ensemble cast helped define the sitcom genre and established its place as one of the greatest television shows of all time.

The Simpsons 1989

“The Simpsons” is a beloved animated sitcom that has been entertaining audiences for over three decades. The show follows the misadventures of the dysfunctional Simpson family, who reside in the fictional town of Springfield. With its sharp wit, clever satire, and memorable characters, “The Simpsons” has become a cultural icon, inspiring countless memes, catchphrases, and even academic studies. The show has tackled a wide range of topics, from politics to pop culture, and has managed to remain relevant and entertaining over the years. Despite some ups and downs in quality, “The Simpsons” remains a classic example of animated television done right.

The Wonder Years 1988

The Wonder Years” is a nostalgic and heartfelt coming-of-age series that captured the essence of growing up in suburban America during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Narrated by an adult Kevin Arnold, played by Fred Savage, the show depicts his formative years, his family, friendships, and first love. With its nostalgic soundtrack, authentic period details, and relatable characters, “The Wonder Years” resonated with viewers of all generations. It beautifully portrayed the universal experiences of adolescence, offering a poignant reflection on the complexities of life, love, and the bittersweet passage of time.

Full House 1987

“Full House” is a beloved sitcom that epitomized wholesome family entertainment throughout the late ’80s and early ’90s. The show follows widowed father Danny Tanner as he enlists the help of his best friend Joey and brother-in-law Jesse to raise his three daughters, DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle. With its heartwarming stories, catchy catchphrases, and memorable characters, “Full House” delivered a mix of comedy, life lessons, and heartwarming moments. It celebrated the importance of family, friendship, and growing up, capturing the hearts of viewers of all ages and leaving an indelible mark on television history.

The Golden Girls 1985

“The Golden Girls” is a comedic gem that warmed hearts and tickled funny bones during its run in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The show revolves around four vibrant and independent women, Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia, who share a home in Miami. With its sharp writing, hilarious one-liners, and brilliant performances by Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, the series tackled a range of topics with wit and warmth, from friendship and love to aging and societal norms. “The Golden Girls” continues to be celebrated for its timeless humor and endearing portrayal of friendship.

The Cosby Show 1984

One of best, when it comes to 1984 tv shows, “The Cosby Show” was a groundbreaking sitcom that reshaped television by presenting an African-American family in a positive and relatable light. Led by the legendary Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable, the show depicted the joys and challenges of family life while addressing important social issues. With its wholesome humor, memorable characters, and strong emphasis on family values, “The Cosby Show” became a cultural phenomenon and a symbol of representation and inclusivity. Although the show’s legacy has been tarnished by the real-life actions of its star, its impact on television history remains significant.

The A-Team 1983

The A-Team” is a high-octane action series that became a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s. The show follows a group of Vietnam War veterans, led by the charismatic Colonel John “Hannibal” Smith, who are on the run as fugitives while working as soldiers of fortune. With its explosive action sequences, memorable catchphrases, and a dynamic ensemble cast including Mr. T as B.A. Baracus, the show delivered adrenaline-fueled entertainment week after week. “The A-Team” embodied the spirit of camaraderie, heroism, and outlandish escapades, leaving an indelible mark on television history and securing its place as a beloved classic.

Cheers 1982

“Cheers” is a classic American sitcom that revolves around the patrons and employees of a fictional Boston bar called Cheers. It follows the lives and relationships of the bar’s diverse cast of characters, offering a mix of humor, romance, and slice-of-life storytelling. “Cheers” became a cultural phenomenon and remains one of the most beloved and best tv shows in television history, known for its witty writing, memorable characters, and timeless appeal. A shoutout to the cast of Newhart for bringing as equally endearing performances in a simmilar prime time spot.

Knight Rider 1982

“Knight Rider” is an iconic 1980s action-adventure series that captivated audiences with its high-octane thrills and futuristic premise. The show follows Michael Knight, played by David Hasselhoff, and his sentient and crime-fighting car, KITT, as they combat criminals and injustice. With its cutting-edge technology, sleek black Trans Am, and Hasselhoff’s charismatic performance, “Knight Rider” became a cultural phenomenon, blending thrilling car chases with a dash of sci-fi charm. The show’s enduring legacy lies in its ability to ignite the imagination of viewers and make them dream of a world where a talking car fights for justice.

Family Ties 1982

“Family Ties” is a beloved sitcom that captured the essence of 1980s family dynamics with wit, heart, and a touch of political commentary. The show revolves around the Keaton family, where liberal ex-hippie parents Steven and Elyse navigate their way through raising their children, including their conservative son, Alex P. Keaton, played by Michael J. Fox. With its sharp writing, endearing characters, and a talented ensemble cast, “Family Ties” provided a delightful mix of humor, emotion, and paved the way for shows like the middle.

Magnum PI 1980

“Magnum PI” is a timeless detective series that charmed audiences with its blend of thrilling mysteries, exotic locales, and the charismatic charm of its lead character, Thomas Magnum. Played by Tom Selleck, Magnum is a former Navy SEAL turned private investigator in beautiful Hawaii. The show masterfully combined action, humor, and a touch of romance, keeping viewers hooked as Magnum solved cases while navigating his own personal demons. With its iconic mustache, iconic Ferrari, and a winning combination of adventure and wit, “Magnum PI” remains a beloved and enduring symbol of ’80s television.

The Incredible Hulk 1977

“The Incredible Hulk” is a classic superhero television series that first aired in the late 1970s, captivating audiences with its mix of thrilling action and poignant drama. The show follows the tormented Dr. David Banner, portrayed by Bill Bixby, who, due to a scientific experiment gone awry, transforms into the hulking, green-skinned creature known as the Hulk, played by Lou Ferrigno. As Banner searches for a cure while constantly on the run, each episode explores themes of identity, loneliness, and the struggle for control. With its iconic transformation sequences, emotional performances, and exploration of human nature’s duality, “The Incredible Hulk” became a symbol of resilience and inner strength, leaving an indelible mark on the superhero genre.

Star Trek 1966

“Star Trek,” created by Gene Roddenberry in 1966, is a beloved science fiction franchise. The original series, “Star Trek: The Original Series” or “TOS,” follows the USS Enterprise crew exploring space in the 23rd century.

The franchise expanded with multiple series, films, books, and media, featuring different starships, crews, and time periods. “Star Trek” envisions a future where humanity unites for peaceful galaxy exploration.

Captain James T. Kirk, portrayed by William Shatner, is an iconic character known for his charisma and resourcefulness.

Spin-off series include “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1987-1994), “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (1993-1999), “Star Trek: Voyager” (1995-2001), and “Star Trek: Enterprise” (2001-2005).

The franchise spawned films with different actors and explored social issues through science fiction. It has a devoted fanbase, inspired science and engineering, and remains an influential and enduring franchise.

Doctor Who 1963

“Doctor Who,” a beloved TV show, is a timeless sci-fi adventure that has captivated audiences for decades. This iconic British series follows the extraordinary journeys of the Doctor, a time-traveling alien with the ability to regenerate into a new form. With a combination of thrilling escapades, imaginative storytelling, and a touch of whimsical charm, “Doctor Who” has become a cultural phenomenon. Its enduring legacy lies in its ability to continuously reinvent itself while exploring themes of friendship, heroism, and the boundless possibilities of time and space. “Doctor Who” is a delightful and enthralling journey that has enchanted fans worldwide.

David Tennant’s tenure as the Doctor is considered one of the most beloved and iconic in the show’s history. Tennant’s Doctor is characterized by his energetic and charismatic personality, often displaying a mix of childlike enthusiasm and profound wisdom.

The Twilight Zone 1959

The Twilight Zone is a timeless classic, and often considered one of the best tv shows that explores the darkest corners of the human psyche through eerie, mind-bending stories that leave viewers questioning their own perception of reality. With its iconic music and unforgettable twists, this anthology series continues to captivate audiences with its imaginative and thought-provoking tales of science fiction, horror, and suspense. From monsters under the bed to aliens from outer space, The Twilight Zone has it all, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre and anyone who loves a good, spine-tingling story.

