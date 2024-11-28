Yulan & Blaise debut with the enigmatic ‘God Complex’

Yulan & Blaise, the Singaporean-Australian and Mexican-American duo, are making waves with their first single release

‘God Complex’ marks the debut of Yulan & Blaise, a duo whose synergy runs deep—both musically and romantically. Inspired by90s trip-hop and synth-heavy sci-fi classics, the track serves as a striking introduction to their collaboration.

Yulan & Blaise is the duo of singer, actor and interdisciplinary artist Yulan Jack, and her fiancé Blaise Garza, a seasoned multi-instrumentalist who has been touring with the Violent Femmes for the last twenty years, since he was discovered as a teenager.

The track serves as a prelude to their upcoming 2025 EP, and is accompanied by a captivating music video shot at The Old Mercury Building (TOMB), a vast former print factory in Tasmania.

“In its most literal sense God Complex is about a woman grieving a lover en route to another galaxy—the ultimate long-distance relationship. But the relationship is a microcosm for bigger questions, like whether technology is saving us or destroying us? And who is being left behind?” the duo explained.

Opening with rhythmic synths and a complex electronic beat, the track intricately weaves around Yulan’s ethereal vocals, which float between registers and are layered with a higher pitch, giving the sound an expansive depth.

Drawing inspiration from modern-day “main character syndrome,” the track delves into themes of grief, nihilism, and ambition, exploring these contradictions through intricate lyricism.

Building continuously, ‘God Complex’ reaches a unique peak with a complex fusion of sounds, blending everything from electronic wind instruments and the shakuhachi flute to the Chinese erhu and Mexican jaguar whistle.

While the track remains downtempo and electroacoustic, Yulan’s haunting vocals convey a sense of constant movement, as though hovering between realms, never quite finding solid ground.

The music video for ‘God Complex’ is equally mesmerizing, produced by Yulan and Blaise, directed by Gabriel Morrison, and set against a Matrix-inspired, dystopian backdrop.

Drawing from the “Bristol Sound” (think Massive Attack and Portishead) and ‘90s sci-fi soundtracks—channeling the eclectic futurism of Blade Runner and The Fifth Element—‘God Complex’ is a hypnotic debut.

With its haunting vocals, brooding synths, and enthralling music video, it’s the kind of track that lingers long after the last note fades.