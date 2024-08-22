Good Things Festival 2024: A Heavy-Hitting Lineup Returns

Get ready for a weekend of rock, metal, and alternative music at Good Things Festival

The annual event is back with a stacked lineup featuring both international heavyweights and local favourites.

Headliners include Korn, celebrating 30 years of nu-metal dominance, and Sum 41, playing their final Australian tour. Other notable acts include Violent Femmes, Electric Callboy, Billy Corgan, Mastodon, Kerry King, The Gaslight Anthem, Jet, and The Living End.

The festival will also feature a variety of other bands, including Northlane, Bowling For Soup, Alpha Wolf, Sleeping With Sirens, The Butterfly Effect, 311, AViVA, Destroy Boys, Dragon, Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls, From Ashes To New, Grandson, Highly Suspect, Imminence, Killing Heidi, Loathe, Reliqa, Taylor Acorn, and more.

Good Things Festival will take place on the following dates and venues:

Friday, December 6: Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (15+)

Saturday, December 7: Centennial Park, Sydney (16+)

Sunday, December 8: Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (15+)

Early bird pre-sale tickets are on sale Tuesday, August 27 at 10am AEST. Sign up now for early bird pre-sale tickets here.

General Public tickets on sale Thursday, August 29 @ 10am AEST Time.