Waxahatchee announces return to Australian stages this December 

Following the success of her album ‘Tigers Blood’, Waxahatchee has announced a return tour to Australia this December

Waxahatchee, the moniker of lo-fi Indie-folk hero Katie Crutchfield has announced her tour to Australia later this year. Following the ecstatic success of her album ‘Tigers Blood’, which is being praised by critics as “Some of the best alt-country of the decade.”

With a fresh new sound delving away from the lo-fi country to alt-esque indie folk, Waxahatchee is set to bring her awe-inducing live show to Australian audiences.

Following six critically acclaimed albums, Crutchfield says she has never felt more sure of herself as an artist. Something that is clear in her new album, through its poetically diverse lyrics and dreamy melodies.

Fans of Waxahatchee will certainly relish in the news as it is the first appearance of the indie-folk singer on Australian shores since 2018. During which time we have had an entire pandemic, two Olympics, and of course three acclaimed albums from the singer/songwriter.

It’s fair to say it has been a minute since Waxahatchee has been back to Australia, and what better way than to celebrate the release of her seventh album ‘Tiger’s Blood’, with notable tracks such as ‘Right Back to it’ featuring the likes of talented multi-instrumentalist MJ Lenderman alongside Waxahatchee’s signature blend of Lo-fi folk.

With a stacked tour schedule all throughout Australia, Waxahatchee will land in Sydney at the Sydney Opera House on the second of December this year. Opening up what is a long-awaited return to Australian soil.

Tickets and more info here.