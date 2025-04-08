Lady Gaga is bringing MAYHEM to Australia with first stadium tour down under

Lady Gaga is finally bringing the chaos to Australia with her first stadium tour ever

It’s been 11 long years since Lady Gaga graced Australian shores, but Mother Monster is finally making her grand return – and she’s doing it in full stadium mode.

Announced today, The MAYHEM Ball tour is hitting Australia this December, marking Gaga’s first-ever stadium shows in the country.

She’ll be lighting up Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on December 5, before hitting Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on December 9, and finishing up at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on December 12.

The tour, riding the thunder of her new chart-topping album MAYHEM, follows a blitz of sell-out shows across North America, Europe, and South America — including a free mega-concert on Copacabana Beach that practically broke the internet. Aussie fans, this one’s set to be wild.

Presale madness kicks off Monday, April 14, with Mastercard and Vodafone getting early dibs. Live Nation’s presale starts April 16, and general tickets go on sale Thursday, April 17 via LiveNation.com.au.

So get your claws out, little monsters. December is about to get chaotic.

LADY GAGA

THE MAYHEM BALL TOUR

AUSTRALIA 2025 – JUST ADDED

Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium

Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium