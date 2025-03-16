Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Dominates Billboard 200 with Career-Best Debut and Record-Breaking Streams

Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM lands at No. 1, Achieving Her Biggest Streaming Week Ever
Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, MAYHEM, has stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 219,000 equivalent album units in its debut week.
This marks her seventh No. 1 album and delivers the biggest week of 2025 for an album by a female artist, as well as her most substantial streaming week to date.
The pop superstar’s latest project includes a staggering 136,000 in pure album sales, complemented by 80,500 streaming equivalent albums (SEA), which equals 108.05 million on-demand streams of MAYHEM‘s tracks.
Gaga’s fervent fanbase, her Little Monsters, and a well-executed promotional blitz set the stage for this monumental release, showcasing her undiminished power in the modern music landscape.
With MAYHEM‘s debut, Gaga now boasts 11 top-10 albums on the Billboard 200, stretching back to her 2008 debut, The Fame. Her previous chart-toppers include Chromatica (2020) and the A Star Is Born soundtrack (2018), among others.
The album’s success was bolstered by the release of three singles, “Disease,” “Die With a Smile,” and “Abracadabra,” which had already gained significant attention on the Billboard Hot 100.
Gaga also launched a slew of high-profile appearances, including an interview with Zane Lowe, a Saturday Night Live double feature, and a headline-grabbing livestreamed performance at FireAid in January.
With MAYHEM’s overwhelming debut, Gaga solidifies her place as one of pop music’s enduring titans, proving that even after a decade in the industry, she remains an unstoppable force at the top of her game.
Gaga is set to continue her promotional blitz with performances at Coachella, a free show on Copacabana Beach in Rio, and a series of concerts in Singapore.
Head here for more tour info.