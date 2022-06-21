Find out what a rainbow kiss is

What the heck is a rainbow kiss? And why is everybody talking about it on social media? Here’s what sexperts say it’s all about.

If you’re picturing a multicoloured lipstick shade, a fruity cereal, or an ice cream flavour, we regret to inform you that you’re way off.

Right now, if you search the phrase “rainbow kiss” on TikTok, you’ll probably encounter a bunch of videos of people warning you not to look it up. But, if you’re curious (and brave), read on – we’ve rounded up all the info on this kinky buzzword so you don’t have to.

Like most avant-garde fetishes, the rainbow kiss evolved from a more mainstream sex act – think of the classic 69 position, but with a ‘colourful’ twist.

“You’ve heard the term ‘running the red light?’ This is a level up from that,” writes Dr Wendasha Jenkins Hall; founder of The Sensible Sexpert.

If you’ve got no idea what she’s talking about, Dr Hall is referring to the act of performing oral sex on a female partner, in the 69 position, while they’re on their period. And while ‘period sex’ is not a foreign concept to many, here’s the kicker when it comes to the ‘rainbow kiss’ part…

“Once both partners have ejaculated in each other’s mouths, the couple kisses, mixing menstrual blood with semen in the process, thus the ~rainbow~ part of the rainbow kiss. And voilà!” writes Cosmopolitan.

Well, there you have it. A ‘rainbow kiss’ essentially involves swapping menstrual blood and semen via lip-to-lip contact. To put things lightly, this special kind of embrace is not everybody’s cup of tea.

But according to Dr Hall, the rainbow kiss is only one of many sex acts people with bodily fluid fetishes perform. And it’s not a new concept, either. So why has the phrase experienced a viral resurgence on social media in recent months?

Since late last year, people have been chronicling their ‘rainbow kiss’ research journeys across TikTok; revealing what they thought the term might mean, and how far off they were.

“I thought it was bout to be sum fruity bro…” wrote one user in their video caption.

Look, we’re not here to kink shame. If french kissing your beau is getting a little boring and you want to mix things up (literally), then more power to you. However, there are additional health risks associated with sex acts like this one, so it’s important to prioritise safety.

“Semen and period blood can carry lots of different infectious particles, such as HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis,” warns Dr Heather Irobunda, a licensed ob-gyn.“If you are unsure of your partner’s STD status, you should not be sharing rainbow kisses. But if all partners are actively testing and they understand the boundaries and offer their consent, then it’s typically safe.”

Of course, like every sex act, consent is key. As Dr Hall explains, the rainbow kiss is “typically done among partners who take these safety precautions—they’re not done with a person on the street or a person on an app. It’s not a one-night stand kind of thing.”

She continues, “there has to be some consent around what’s going on, there has to be safe words, limitations, and hard boundaries because of the disease and illness factors.”

So, if you’re thinking of joining the rainbow kiss club, we hope this cleared up some of the mystery surrounding this viral fetish topic.

And if you’re feeling nauseous, sorry! We hope you can erase this article from your memory.