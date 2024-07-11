Waxahatchee drops video for “Tigers Blood” gifting a a fly-on-the-wall look at the album’s creation at Sonic Ranch

Waxahatchee is leading the pack with “Tigers Blood,” her critically-acclaimed album, siting atop countless mid-year best-of lists

Waxahatchee unveils a stunning video for “Tigers Blood.” The clip ditches the electrifying live shows for a fly-on-the-wall look at the album’s creation at Sonic Ranch, Texas with producer Brad Cook.

The video opens with a grainy voice memo from Crutchfield herself, setting the tone for the introspective journey that is “Tigers Blood.”

The visuals offer up a dose of nostalgia, feeling both timeless and utterly personal, capturing the magic that unfolded during the recording sessions.

Waxahatchee‘s winning streak extends beyond the album. Her recent performance of “Right Back To It” (featuring MJ Lenderman) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert landed the track a Song Of The Year nomination at the Americana Music Association’s Honors & Awards.

On “Tigers Blood,” she morphs into a badass self-anthropologist, dissecting her life with unflinching honesty. This alt-country gem isn’t just another record; it’s a raw, cathartic exploration that’s cemented its place as a 2024 landmark release.

Tracks like “3 Sisters” and “365” burrow deep, forging an intimacy Crutchfield hasn’t reached before. “365” is a gut punch of vulnerability, a story of self-acceptance and battling addiction amidst stripped-down instrumentation. It’s a spotlight on Crutchfield’s voice, both powerful and tender – a perfect embodiment of the album’s core.

Then there’s “Right Back to It,” a revelation for Crutchfield herself – her first-ever love song. Featuring harmonies with MJ Lenderman as smooth as a summer breeze, this duet redefines gentle.

Mark your calendars: September 18th in Nashville is the big night.