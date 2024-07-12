Australian musician Peter Bibby swung by Happy Mag on his national tour, bringing his signature charisma and a live rendition of his latest single, “Terracotta Brick.”

The track is lifted from his fresh new album release, “Drama King.”

Bibby’s inspiration for “Terracotta Brick” came from his days as a bricklayer’s labourer. He shared, “I came up with this little ditty while I was working as a brickie’s labourer. I took a direct quote or two from the boss, he was full of great lines. He was also full of piss on a regular basis, and it got me thinking about the connection between the building industry and flat out, celebrated alcoholism.”

This theme of “celebrated alcoholism” has become a recurring topic in Bibby’s songwriting, especially since his recent switch to a sober lifestyle. “I tried to make a beautiful, sad song about the whole topic and I for one think I succeeded. Dan (Luscombe) didn’t like my guitar solo, but he also never worked on a construction site, so he obviously didn’t understand the guitar technique I was using, a little technique I like to call ‘tradie’s tears’.”

“Drama King,” released on Spinning Top Records, is a gritty look at working-class life, laced with Bibby’s signature wit.

