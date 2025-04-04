New Music Friday: Aussie releases we are digging right now

Another week, another chance to dive into New Music Friday and discover the best Aussie artists have to offer

This week’s Aussie music scene brings a dynamic mix of punk, indie-pop, shoegaze, and heartfelt nostalgia.

Whether you’re after some dreamy alt-pop, cathartic anthems, or the return of some well-loved artists, there’s plenty to wrap your ears around.

Mannequin Death Squad – Wise and Dangerous

Mannequin Death Squad make a triumphant return with Wise and Dangerous, their highly anticipated sophomore album. The Melbourne-based rock duo have dropped the intense new single “Shame,” a track that opens with a delicate acoustic intro before erupting into a punk-driven frenzy.

It’s a raw anthem about accepting life’s harsh truths, driven by Elly Vex’s impassioned vocals and gritty instrumentation. Wise and Dangerous is a genre-blurring ride, full of unrelenting energy and introspective moments.

Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow

Next up, Teenage Joans kick off 2025 with “Sweet And Slow,” a throwback to 2010s pop-punk nostalgia. The track is packed with punchy riffs, soaring vocals, and a chorus that begs to be screamed at the top of your lungs.

It’s a fun, upbeat anthem about youthful freedom and the raw emotions of love and loss. The duo describe the track as their “Disney Channel” song, and the energy in the studio is palpable, making it the perfect addition to your playlist.

Grinding Eyes – Out Of Focus

The Grinding Eyes are back with their third album, Out Of Focus, and they’ve dropped a sonic bomb with album opener ‘In The Reflection.’ This dark, heavy track is a heady mix of shoegaze, drone rock, and psychedelic fuzz, setting the tone for an album that explores love, loss, and isolation.

The Sydney-based band’s live energy translates effortlessly into their recorded music, making this a must-listen for fans of experimental rock.

Rising Bliss – Ashore, at Last

Meanwhile, Rising Bliss introduces their debut single with a captivating blend of dreamy guitar, impeccable drumming, and captivating vocals.

Inspired by Thom Yorke and Sigur Rós, their sound transports you to an otherworldly place, perfect for those in search of something hypnotic and atmospheric.

Stone Lions – Bite Your Tongue feat. Dani Winter-Bates)

In an unexpected twist, Stone Lions have teamed up with Dani Winter-Bates of Bury Tomorrow for a blistering new track, ‘Bite Your Tongue.’This anthem is a direct response to gatekeeping in music scenes, filled with explosive pop-punk hooks and cathartic post-hardcore energy.

It’s a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider, delivered with the perfect balance of angst and melody.

Slowcoaching – It Was Nice Meeting You

In a rare return, Slowcoaching unveils ‘It Was Nice Meeting You,’ a brooding, baritone-driven track that explores the discomfort of feeling invisible. It’s a deep dive into isolation, brought to life with dreamy guitars and pulsing drum machines.

With a surreal, fever-dream music video to match, Slowcoaching’s long-awaited return is a dark yet comforting listen.

The Stamps – Jamie’s Song

The Stamps have announced their debut album In All The Ways I Am, featuring the new single ‘Jamie’s Song.’ This song takes inspiration from the fleeting connections formed while travelling, wrapped in an upbeat indie-pop sound that contrasts the reflective lyrics.

It’s a song about the bittersweet magic of those late nights spent dancing with strangers and the self-discovery that comes from embracing new experiences.

Merpire – Bigger

Merpire is back with ‘Bigger,’ a track that perfectly balances nostalgic indie with a dark, sexy edge. Produced by James Dring (Nilüfer Yanya, Genesis Owusu), the track captures the vulnerability and thrill of new relationships, with a driving guitar riff and surf-rock-inspired chorus.

Merpire’s ability to blend organic dynamics with a seductive atmosphere makes this track one of the most exciting on her upcoming album.

Big Vacation – Store Clerk

Big Vacation returns with ‘Store Clerk,’ a dreamy and intimate track that blends lush vocals, acoustic guitars, and electronic flourishes.

The track’s unconventional structure reflects the flow of conversation, making it feel like an organic, heartfelt moment captured in time. It’s a beautiful exploration of making room for the things you love in life.

Lara Villani – I Love It

Lara Villani is kicking off 2025 with the release of ‘I Love It,’ a track about the rush of spontaneous connections and life’s unexpected moments.

The single is a step forward in Lara’s sonic evolution, blending introspective lyrics with a refined production style. It’s a captivating track about embracing the unknown and finding beauty in the spontaneity of life.

Bonniesongs – Bittersweet

Finally, Bonniesongs steps into a new era with ‘Bittersweet,’ a vibrant and playful follow-up to her 2023 release ‘Halloween Birthday.’ This track is a joyful reminder to stay fun and light-hearted, even in challenging times. Inspired by her time in New Zealand during the COVID lockdown, ‘Bittersweet’ is a celebration of finding freedom and joy in chaos.

And, in a perfect blend of music and beer, Bonniesongs has teamed up with Gladesville brewery Village Days to craft a cherry-infused brew inspired by the song.

