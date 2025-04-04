Where Melbourne’s Music History Lives and Breathes

Tucked into the bustling streets of Richmond, the Corner Hotel stands as one of Melbourne’s most beloved live music institutions – a no-frills, sticky-floored temple where generations have come to worship at the altar of rock, punk, indie and everything in between.

This unassuming brick building has been the proving ground for local legends and international stars alike since the 1940s, earning its reputation as the beating heart of Australia’s live music scene.

Originally opened in 1871, the venue took on its musical identity in the 1940s when it became a hub for jazz and blues.

But it was in the 1990s that the Corner truly cemented its legendary status, as Melbourne’s thriving indie rock scene found its spiritual home in the venue’s gritty, intimate confines. The likes of You Am I, Powderfinger and Silverchair cut their teeth on its stage before going on to dominate the Australian charts.

What makes the Corner special is its perfect balance of history and immediacy. The main bandroom – known for its atmosphere and impeccable acoustics – creates an electric intimacy between the artist and the audience.

Upstairs, the rooftop bar offers one of Melbourne’s best views of the city skyline, a perfect place to catch your breath between sets. And the venue’s commitment to keeping ticket prices affordable ensures the music remains accessible to all.

From Midnight Oil’s early gigs to performances by international acts like The White Stripes and Interpol, the Corner’s stage has hosted some of the most memorable nights in Australian music history.

Local heroes like Courtney Barnett and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard still treat it as a homecoming venue, while the next generation of Melbourne bands dream of their first headline show in its hallowed space.

The Corner is a community. Its staff are music lovers first and foremost, its regulars form the backbone of Melbourne’s music scene, and its walls seem to vibrate with the energy of countless legendary nights.

Whether you’re catching an international act or discovering your new favourite local band, there’s nowhere quite like the Corner for that authentic Melbourne live music experience.

Corner Hotel

57 Swan Street, Richmond

(03) 9427 7300

cornerhotel.com