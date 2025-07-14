First look at HBO’s Harry Potter series – and the casting’s surprisingly solid

Fourteen years after Daniel Radcliffe hung up his robes, the Harry Potter reboot hits screens in 2027.

HBO’s Harry Potter series has officially started filming in the UK, and we’ve got our first look.

Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron join Dominic McLaughlin as Harry — who looks the part in full school uniform and seems set to awkwardly grow up on screen, just like his predecessor.

It’s been 14 years since the final film wrapped, and a full reboot still feels like a huge deal. But credit where credits due — the casting so far is winning us over.

Nick Frost as Hagrid? Inspired. John Lithgow as Dumbledore? Didn’t see it coming, but it makes sense. Paapa Essiedu as Snape and Janet McTeer as McGonagall also bring some proper acting muscle.

The rest of the cast includes Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as the Dursleys, and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy.

Each season will tackle one of the original seven books, with Succession’s Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod running the show. It’s being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden and will land on HBO Max in 2027.

It’s early days, but between the casting and the people behind the scenes, this might be more than just a safe reboot. Keep an eye on it.