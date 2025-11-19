Daniel Radcliffe wrote a touchingly personal letter to the new Harry Potter

“I hope you have the best time.”

The Boy Who Lived is ensuring the next boy to wear the lightning scar feels supported.

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he personally wrote a letter to Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor cast as Harry Potter in HBO’s upcoming television series.

Radcliffe, who defined the role for a generation across eight films, shared the heartfelt gesture on Good Morning America.

He explained that while he doesn’t want to be a looming “spectre” in the new cast’s lives, he felt compelled to reach out.

“I wrote to Dominic and sent him a letter and he sent me a very sweet note back,” Radcliffe said.

His message was simple and supportive: “I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did.”

Seeing photos of the new, young trio, Radcliffe reflected on his own journey with a sense of awe and protectiveness, hoping they are having a “great time” navigating the magical world he knows so well.