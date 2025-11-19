Nick Cave’s ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ Exhibition enters the Virtual Realm

A deep dive into six decades of creativity, now accessible to all.

Step beyond the velvet rope and into the private cosmos of Nick Cave.

The critically acclaimed ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ exhibition, once a pilgrimage for fans in Copenhagen and Montreal, has now thrown its digital doors open to the world.

This is a dynamic, interactive universe built from the fragments of Cave’s imagination.

Navigate an ultra-high-resolution 3D replica of the physical space, where over 300 personal artefacts like hand-scrawled lyrics, weathered photographs, and sacred totems await discovery.

The most intimate guide? Cave himself.

In an exclusive new audio recording, his voice becomes your companion, offering ruminative reflections on a life steeped in art and mystery.

Accompanied by the haunting soundscapes he composed with Warren Ellis, the virtual experience invites you to wander freely through the beautiful, haunted corridors of a creative genius, no passport required.

Check it out here!