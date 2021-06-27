Through a different lens: fascinating photographs by a young Stanley Kubrick

Take a look at these fascinating photographs by a young Stanley Kubrick, which are set to feature in a new exhibition in New York, Through a Different Lens.

Stanley Kubrick is, of course, best known for his groundbreaking film work, having written, directed, and produced such classics as 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange and The Shining. But like many filmmakers, it was through photography that he broke his own ground.

A new exhibition set to take place at the Museum of the City of New York will show an unprecedented collection of Kubrick’s early photography work over the new few months. Titled Through a Different Lens, the exhibition will expose the formative phase in Kubrick’s career as he explored New York City with his camera.

The exhibition’s blurb reads:

“Stanley Kubrick was just 17 when he sold his first photograph to the pictorial magazine Look in 1945. In his photographs, many unpublished, Kubrick trained the camera on his native city, drawing inspiration from the nightclubs, street scenes, and sporting events that made up his first assignments, and capturing the pathos of ordinary life with a sophistication that belied his young age.

‘Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs’ features more than 120 photographs by Kubrick from the Museum’s Look Magazine archive, an unparalleled collection that includes 129 photography assignments and more than 12,000 negatives from his five years as a staff photographer. For any fan of Kubrick’s films, the exhibition explores a formative phase in the career of one of the 20th century’s most renowned motion picture directors.”

Have a look at some of the amazing (mostly previously unpublished) photographs below via Another Mag and Taschen, and find out more about the exhibition here.

There’s also a trailer for the exhibition. See below.