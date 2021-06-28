Hockey Dad concert brought to an abrupt end following Sydney lockdown

On Saturday night, Hockey Dad were forced to evacuate the stage of their Brisbane show and immediately self-isolate.

Hockey Dad were following a stay-at-home order from NSW Health, in response to the recent COVID outbreak in Sydney.

Saturday’s show was ended early, and the band’s upcoming two shows were cancelled.

“We had just finished our set and were about to walk back on stage for an encore. We were then told we had to leave the venue immediately and isolate. We are absolutely gutted and are lost for words.”

The band are restricted to staying home until at least Friday 9 July. They had travelled from Wollongong to Brisbane on June 23, and took COVID tests which received negative results.

Still, having been in Wollongong since June 21, they were subject to the same lockdown health order as the rest of us.

In an Instagram statement released yesterday, the abrupt ending to the show was described as “the heaviest thing we’ve ever experienced”.

Hockey Dad is currently touring their latest alum Brain Candy, and hope to continue their regional tour on August 12 which will kick off in Mackay, Queensland.

The album, released last year, has been well-received and praised for its large, clean and colourful tunes.

The live music industry was and continues to be one of the worst hit industries during the global pandemic.

For Hockey Dad, promoting Brain Candy amidst a global lockdown was difficult, stifled by their inability to tour.

They played drive-in shows at Bulli Showground, but most memorable was their decision to package the album in cereal boxes and hand-deliver them to fans around the Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong regions.

Opting for COVID safe hazmat suits in their delivery, it was definitely a creative and playful way to work around the hindrances of 2020.