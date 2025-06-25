Paris just got louder! Doechii & Tyler’s ‘Get Right’ steals LV’s spotlight

Paris Fashion Week just got a fiery musical surprise! 🌟

Doechii and Tyler, the Creator electrified Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2026 menswear show with the explosive debut of their new track, “Get Right.”

The high-energy anthem—premiered at Centre Pompidou on June 25—showcases Doechii’s razor-sharp flow over a thunderous beat as she confesses, “I can’t believe I’m goin’ dumb again…”

Meanwhile, Tyler’s verse drips with exhaustion and wit: “Been stressed, so much higher than Wiz Khalifa…”

Though unconfirmed, whispers suggest Pharrell Williams (LV’s Men’s Creative Director) may have produced the track—fitting, since last year’s LV show introduced Clipse’s unreleased banger, “Birds Don’t Sing.”

The collab drops as both artists prep for summer domination: Doechii storms Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits, while Tyler kicks off his “CHROMAKOPIA” tour this week.

Will “Get Right” be the summer anthem? Stay tuned.