Doechii Hits Back at View that Hip-Hop is not an “Intellectual” genre

The Hip-Hop and R&B artist has said that views against Rap and Hip-Hop being an “intellectual” genre are “rooted in racism”

The artist has hit back at critics this morning who claim that Rap and Hip-Hop are not “intellectual”genres.

The artist has backed up her standing by saying these views are “rooted in racism.”

Doechii also stood by her statement and made her feelings clear, expressing her deep gratitude for classic ‘Old-School’ Hip-Hop.

The rising star pointed to artists like Rakim, Nas, and Lauryn Hill as examples of lyricists whose work explores complex philosophical concepts and societal issues with remarkable depth and nuance.

And in truth, who can blame her?

Some of the 21st century’s most influential acts have come out of Hip-Hop in one way or another.

Whether it be through production or nuts and bolts Rap, it is an ever evolving genre filled with unique artists.

Doechii truly made her feelings heard on the matter with her statement, “Anyone who doesn’t think that hip-hop is an intellectual genre, I think that assumption is rooted in racism.”

Music scholars have increasingly recognized hip-hop’s literary merit, with several universities now offering courses analysing its linguistic innovations and cultural impact alongside traditional poetry and literature.

The genres eclipsing nature covers a wide range of artists, many of which have a completely separate sound to the last.

And with rising production values, accessibility to music production equipment and streaming services.

The pool of talent is now larger than ever.

Modern artists like Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole are all stellar examples of how far the genre has come.

Not to say it wasn’t anywhere near stellar beforehand, with artists like The Pharcyde, Gang Starr and OutKast all paving the way for modern Rap and Hip-Hop.

