OWES Single ‘because i love him’ Is That Indie Hit You’ve Been Waiting For

The UK band have been on a high lately, and their new valentines day single is just the start of another big year

OWES, the Hemel Hempstead-based band, has evolved from a lockdown project to become one of the UK indie scene’s most intriguing prospects.

Born in the midst of 2020’s isolation, the band initially released a collection of demos titled ‘source DEMOgraphics’ on SoundCloud, crafting their sound entirely through remote collaboration.

Their live performances have since become known for an eclectic blend of grunge, electronic, punk, and pop elements, delivered with what critics describe as “restrained fury and mysticism.”

Following their 2023 debut EP ‘FRIENDS IN DARK PLACES’ and its standout track ‘money’s worth.’

The band has continued to build momentum, releasing singles ‘grad stuff’ and most recently, ‘because I love him.’

A pivotal moment came in November 2024 when OWES won a Battle of the Bands competition organised by legendary St. Albans outfit The Zombies

This made way for their memorable performance alongside Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Hugh Grundy.

The prize money was invested in recording new material, with several singles planned for release over the next year.

Their latest single, “because i love him,” released on Valentine’s Day 2025, showcases their distinctive sound, featuring Adam and the Ants-inspired backing vocals.

The single was developed and recorded in a garage studio with longtime collaborator Tom Stammers.

The track debuted at a milestone fifth-anniversary show at London’s Signature Brew, Haggerston.

This milestone marks half a decade of OWES’ musical journey from lockdown experiment to emerging indie force.

An evolution in which they have come through the pandemic and continued their creative efforts, despite the overwhelming challenges.

So go show their new single some love and visit their Spotify here to check out a few of their other releases.