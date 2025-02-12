The nominations for Rock And Roll Hall of Fame 25 are here

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2025 are here and its stuffed full of some of your favourites artists

The nominations are in and it’s looking pretty spectacular.

There is no shortage of pristine talent in this year’s nominees and there’s more than likely a chance one of your favourite artists are among them.

Among the nominees are; Mariah Carey, OutKast, Oasis, Phish, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Soundgarden, The Black Crowes and Cyndi Lauper just to name a few.

This year’s nominations reflect the Hall’s increasingly broad definition of rock and roll, spanning multiple decades and genres.

Mariah Carey’s second consecutive nomination acknowledges her unprecedented commercial success and influence on modern pop and R&B.

Another band with a second consecutive vote this year is Oasis, who go on a massive reunion tour this year around the world.

The nomination of Joy Division/New Order represents both their post-punk origins and electronic evolution, marking a significant acknowledgment of their dual legacy.

To be eligible for nomination, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The final inductees will be announced in late spring, with the selection process involving votes from more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry professionals.

The induction ceremony, traditionally one of music’s most prestigious events, will celebrate these artists’ lasting impact on popular music and culture.

Fans can participate in the selection process through the official Rock Hall fan vote, which contributes one ballot to the overall voting pool.

And with an overwhelming cohort of classic rock-related talent, there is sure to be an artist in this year’s nominations for everyone.

So if you’re keen on getting behind some of your favourite bands, go vote for them now.