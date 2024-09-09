Oasis Announce Extra Wembley Dates and Exclusive Ballot for Disappointed Fans

This ballot comes as a bittersweet opportunity for those who were left disappointed by the initial ticket rush

In a move that’s bound to bring a sliver of hope to Oasis fans left empty-handed last weekend, the legendary Britpop band have announced two additional Wembley Stadium dates for their highly anticipated reunion tour.

Following a frenzy of ticketing chaos for their summer gigs, the ‘Live Forever’ hitmakers have opened up a private ballot exclusively for those who missed out.

On Saturday (07.09.24), Oasis took to social media to break the news, advising fans to check their inboxes for an invitation to enter the ballot.

The announcement read: “Invitations to enter the private ballot will be sent overnight tonight (Saturday) to eligible fans we have been able to identify.”

To qualify, fans had to have logged into their Ticketmaster UK accounts on August 31 and attempted to join the queue for a specific show, but failed to secure a ticket.

Eligible fans will be notified via email with instructions on how to register for the ballot.

The email stated: “Only those who receive this email are eligible to register. Registration is open now and closes at midnight this Sunday.

Make sure you use the email address that corresponds with your Ticketmaster account (the one this email has been sent to). Registration from any other email address will not be valid.”

Fans will also need to be registered with Oasismynet to enter the ballot. If not already registered, they’ll be automatically signed up during the process.

Note that registration does not guarantee tickets, as codes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with the final selection communicated by 9 p.m. BST on September 13.

The terms and conditions are clear: successful entrants will be allowed to purchase a maximum of two tickets each for the newly added September dates.

With demand expected to be sky-high, it’s a case of first in, best dressed, and not everyone will make the cut.

Keep your eyes peeled, check those inboxes, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll get the chance to see Oasis live at Wembley Stadium after all.

