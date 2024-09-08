Switzerland’s Crazykav bares it all in his deeply personal album, Listen to This

Join us as we go track by track through Crazykav’s new album, Listen to This

Switzerland’s rising singer-songwriter Crazykav is back with his latest offering, “Listen to This”, a reflective album that follows a string of heartfelt singles.

Having already teased listeners with tracks like “Hold You,” “Is It Enough,” and “To Be With You,” this new collection showcases Crazykav’s knack for turning raw emotion into melody.

Opening with the introspective “Just Listen,” written back in 2015 during a tough divorce, the album dives deep into personal struggles and hard-earned lessons.

Expect poignant storytelling wrapped in acoustic warmth and a lighter edge than his usual minor-key compositions.

Scroll down for Crazykav’s track-by-track breakdown, and give his fresh new album a listen below while you’re at it.

Just Listen

Originally, I wanted to name the album “Listen to This,” inspired by a Walking Large ft. Black Thought song from 1998.

However, I remembered that I’m not a hip-hop artist, so I went with “Just Listen,” a song I wrote back in 2015.

Like many of my songs, “Just Listen” is an inner monologue. I wrote it during my divorce, reflecting on things I should have noticed earlier but didn’t.

Sometimes, we hold on to things because of our beliefs and only later understand the signs that led us to where we are today.

Despite the somewhat sad theme, the song is in A major, a rare choice for me as I usually write in minor keys.

I thought it would be nice to open the album with a lighter-sounding song.

This track also introduces my singer, Jasmin, which was something I definitely wanted to do.Hold You

Hold You

“Hold You” is my first song released as a piano version. Although I originally wrote it on my acoustic guitar, I felt it would be perfect for piano.

I had a basic version of this track tucked away for years before revisiting and finishing the arrangement.

Thanks to the talented people around me, we were able to bring this song to life.

The story behind “Hold You” is straightforward. It’s about a relationship where I couldn’t get enough of her and always felt the need to express that.

My need for closeness was much higher than hers, making me feel pushed away.

This song reflects my discovery of love languages and how people express feelings differently. It’s about my desire for more closeness.

Right Now

“Right Now” is a tough one. I initially released this song in 2020 as a quick and dirty acoustic guitar version after a breakup I didn’t handle well.

The first two verses are from the perspective of my significant other, but since I sang all parts myself, it was misunderstood.

I wanted to set things right, convey the story with more feeling, and I’m really pleased with the outcome.

Is It Enough

This song is as honest and direct as it gets. Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, loving someone isn’t enough.

It’s about being honest with yourself and recognizing that saying “I love you” doesn’t solve problems, and “I’m sorry” means nothing if you don’t change what’s hurting the other person.

It’s about the hope that we can stay in the comfort of who we are, even though we often hurt others without considering the consequences.

There are always two sides to every story.

To Be With You

This track starts with a very honest line: “I know I shouldn’t write this song…” which is true, I probably shouldn’t have.

Most people have experienced falling in love with someone who either didn’t know or didn’t feel the same way.

This song is about being in the friend zone and the fear that expressing your feelings might make things awkward.

It’s a very honest reflection of how I felt during those times.

How Do You Explain

“How Do You Explain” was the first song I wrote after my divorce.

For months, I couldn’t think about writing anything.

I was depressed and felt like I had lost everything.

Although I had to continue functioning daily, I was dying inside.

This song reflects how people often see only the surface, not what you had to go through to be where you are today.

It’s about putting on a brave face while dealing with internal struggles.

When the Music…

This is one of my more recent songs. It’s a pure love song about coming to terms with who you are, letting go of the past, and looking to the future.

Sometimes you need someone to show you how things can be different, and suddenly, the things that held you down disappear.

The title is an homage to The Doors, and I’ve often pondered the philosophical question of “What are you going to do when the music is over?” I gave it a positive spin with “When the music starts over…”

Trying

“Trying” felt like the perfect closure for this album. I wrote and composed it within an hour, knowing exactly how it should sound the minute the lyrics came to me.

The main message is that love isn’t always easy, but as long as both partners are trying, there’s hope.

I love how Jasmin’s voice floats ethereally over the song.

Ion Mihaescu’s guitar work on this album is fantastic, and I especially love what he did here.

Despite its length, the chorus never feels too long to me.

This album wouldn’t be what it is without Jasmin Fischer (vocals), Ion Mihaescu (guitar), Thomas Hierzberger (bass), and Philipp Wilfinger (production).

My eternal gratitude goes out to these amazing people, who also perform live acoustically with me (except Phil of course), as you can see on YouTube.

