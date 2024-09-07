Best New Music Releases featuring Great Gable and Maia Toakley

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of new music

As the weekend hits us, we’ve gathered a lineup of fresh Aussie tracks to kickstart your listening spree.

Here’s what’s spinning.

Fan Girl

Melbourne rockers Fan Girl are here to set the stage ablaze with their anticipated EP, real or staged. Their latest single, “mid century,” is a chaotic blend of hypnotic bass and drums, swirling guitars, and soaring vocals. Inspired by the idea of burning things down to create something new, the track is a powerful exploration of destruction and rebirth.

Great Gable

West Aussie indie-rock favourites Great Gable are back with “You Shall Not Pass,” the next taste of their upcoming album Small Fry. This golden track follows recent hits like “Best Friend” and “Think Again Motherf*cker,” showcasing their signature blend of Aussie charm and introspective lyrics. Small Fry is a celebration of their home state, filled with nostalgic memories and raw emotions.

Maia Toakley

Sydney’s rising star Maia Toakley is making waves with her brooding pop anthem “Pessimist Babe.” Fresh off her selection for the APRA AMCOS 23% Mentorship program, Maia’s powerful vocals and relatable lyrics tackle the struggle of negativity and the desire to break free from self-doubt.

Coast Arcade

Auckland’s indie-rock/pop outfit Coast Arcade returns with their electrifying single “BAITED.” Recorded with a dream team of producers and engineers, the track pulsates with energy and encourages listeners to stand up for themselves. The accompanying music video captures the essence of the song, showcasing the band’s infectious stage presence.

Cool Out Sun

Melbourne’s Afro Hip Hop icons Cool Out Sun join forces with the incomparable Sampa The Great on the bumping new single “Asskin For More.” Featuring just drums, Imbira, bass, percussion, and a booming 808, the track allows Sampa’s signature flow to shine. This highly anticipated collaboration is the first single from Cool Out Sun’s upcoming album, A LION IS A LION.

A.Swayze & The Ghosts

Tasmanian rockers A. Swayze & the Ghosts are ready to shake things up with their upcoming album Let’s Live A Life Better Than This. Their latest single, “Tell You All The Time,” is a vibrant, DEVO-inspired anthem of liberation. Chronicling a journey of self-discovery and growth, the album explores themes of self-destruction, love, and the power of change.

Young Franco

Boundary-breaking DJ and producer Young Franco drops a fresh take on Moloko’s classic dance hit “Sing It Back,” featuring p-rallel and Dana Williams. The collaboration seamlessly blends the familiar infectious chorus with Young Franco’s signature electronic flair, creating a modern masterpiece. The track showcases Young Franco’s global appeal, having sold out shows worldwide and collaborated with artists like Denzel Curry and Theophilus London. “Sing It Back” is a must-listen for fans of electronic music and dance classics.

Benee

New Zealand’s alt-pop queen Benee is back with a brand new single, “Sad Boiii.” Marking her first release of 2024, the track is a sun-drenched song with a dark undercurrent. Benee’s signature dynamic vocals weave a tale of frustration and the desire to break free from emotionally unavailable partners. Currently on tour with Wallows and with an upcoming opening slot for Olivia Rodriguez in Australia, Benee is gearing up for another exciting chapter in her career.

