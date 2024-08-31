Best New Music Releases featuring Peptalk and Shining Bird

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of new music

As the weekend hits us, we’ve gathered a lineup of fresh Aussie tracks to kickstart your listening spree.

Here’s what’s spinning.

Peptalk, Montaigne

With ‘Your World,’ Peptalk crafts a lush, uplifting anthem that’s equal parts heart and groove, showcasing the trio’s knack for catchy, feel-good pop.

James Ellis

On his solo debut, Ellis strips back to raw, unvarnished country roots, delivering a poignant narrative that’s as honest as a handshake in a dusty bar.

Donatachi

Donatachi’s ‘Ascension’ is a kaleidoscopic mix of hard-hitting beats and ethereal melodies, each track a testament to the power of contrast in modern electronic music.

Sycco

Sycco’s ‘Zorb’ captures the beautiful chaos of early adulthood, weaving together indie-pop hooks and introspective lyrics with a vibrancy that’s distinctly her own.

Shining Bird

With their fourth record, Shining Bird once again paint broad, atmospheric landscapes, merging nostalgia with a haunting sense of finality as they close their chapter with SPUNK.

Jermango Dreaming

Jermango Dreaming introduces his next era with ‘Project 62,’ a track that floats through a hazy, dreamlike state, hinting at the lush soundscapes to come on ‘Heaven FM.’

Lottie McLeod

‘Expire’ sees Lottie McLeod delve into introspective waters, her indie-folk stylings wrapped in haunting melodies that linger like the last light of dusk.

RVG

RVG’s latest track is a raw, emotional punch, blending sharp post-punk edges with lyrical vulnerability, proving once more why they’re a vital voice in the scene.

Cyril

CYRIL expands his sonic palette on ‘To The World,’ seamlessly blending bluegrass roots with electronic textures, crafting an EP that feels both expansive and intimately personal.

Check out more new music here via Happy’s Spotify Mixtape