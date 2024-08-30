Is the Season of Reunion upon us? Definitely Maybe

The Gallagher brothers seem to have set the tone as another rock heavyweight joins the reunion train in 2024

News broke early last week of a potential reunion of Britrock kings Oasis, this seems to have fueled another possible reunion on the horizon.

After a 15-year-long feud between lead vocalist Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel Gallagher which saw the band ultimately call it quits back in 2009.

Their multi-platinum, award-winning band Oasis seems to be back up and running however, with tour dates ranging throughout the UK in July and August next year.

However, announcements are still expected for further dates as they are set to embark on a World Tour late next year.

The prospect of seeing the Gallagher brothers back on stage together certainly has everyone excited, with a dedicated fanbase around the globe having eagerly awaited a possible reunion.

The move seems to have stirred up another get-together over in the US, as speculation emerges for a possible reunion of Californian-based Rock band, Linkin Park.

News of a reunion however is yet to be confirmed, with the band teasing a 100-hour countdown on their Instagram. This however turned out to be a tease, as once the timer clocked zero it just began counting up again.

However, some eagle-eyed fans were able to spot the numbers 09:05 and the band subsequently posted another teaser on their Instagram captioned “Be part of something. September 5th.”

Among news of a looming reunion, the band has also stirred up a frenzy lately as they are reportedly searching for a new lead vocalist.

Among the possible names are Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley, both of which have shot down rumours of becoming the new lead vocalist.

Amid the speculation, however, one thing is certain. Fans will have to wait till September 5th for any possible news on a reunion.

If you are looking to catch Oasis on their recently announced tour keep an eye on their socials here.