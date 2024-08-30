Pass~Port is holding its annual archive sale this Saturday in Sydney, here’s everything you need to know

Everyone’s favourite skate brand is having an archive sale this weekend with a stacked lineup of both DJs and past collections

Pass~Port is holding another one of its annual archive sales this Saturday at Tempe in Sydney. Returning for its second year after a resounding success from last year’s sale, the skate brand is back again for another round.

Fresh off a brand collaboration with vans, and a completely new collection being released earlier this month Pass~Port is gracing us with their presence once again this year.

For one day only Pass~Port is going to be offloading past releases from former collections, including collaborations with brands such as Nike SB, Last Resort, Carhartt and many more.

It will also feature rare one-off samples and a massive selection from select brands outside of Pass~Port.

To make things even better, the first 50 people will also get a little Fun bag containing socks, stickers and a mystery zine. The sale will be set to the backdrop of a lineup of local DJs, featuring Mazzacles and Scruffs among the few.

Stationed just off the Princes Highway at Holbeach Ave, a mere seven-minute walk from Tempe station.

Just in case you’re hungry for more, there will be a BBQ fundraiser at the event. All proceeds go to Doctors without Borders, a humanitarian project which now spans over 70 countries around the world.

So if you need a wardrobe change or you’re just feeling down, head over to 12 Holbeach Ave this Saturday for some tunes, good food and a bit of retail therapy.

For more details visit the Pass~Port site here and don’t forget to check out some of their past releases.