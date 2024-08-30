Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Earth to Josh

Australian multi-instrumentalist Joshua Kent, known for his Psychedelic Rock/Pop project Earth to Josh, is our latest NITH contender with his single ‘Run’

At just 22, Josh has been crafting his unique sound from his bedroom studio in Lismore, Northern NSW, and his music is a vibrant mix of late ’60s and early ’70s pop magic, drawing inspiration from legends like The Beatles and Pink Floyd, while also nodding to modern influences such as Tame Impala and Mac DeMarco.

‘Run’ is a compelling introduction to Earth to Josh’s sound, blending nostalgic psychedelia with a contemporary twist.

The single reflects Josh’s journey of self-discovery through music, showcasing his ability to merge intricate musicality with raw emotional expression.

The forthcoming debut record promises to deliver more of this captivating blend, and Earth to Josh has already made a mark in 2024 by supporting Australian acts like The Grogans and The Moving Stills.

With a growing live presence and a burgeoning catalog, Josh is a rising star in the Australian music scene.

Check out “Run” above, check out his forthcoming tour dates, and follow Earth to Josh on Instagram.

Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay is an annual music competition in Australia and New Zealand, aimed at spotlighting emerging artists at a critical stage in their careers.

The competition provides musicians with valuable exposure, a chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl, and a prize pool of over $50,000.

To enter or find out more, click here.