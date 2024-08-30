Divebar Youth is a name that’s been quietly building momentum in the Australian alternative pop scene Divebar Youth’s frontman, Vinnie Barbaro, keeps it real with his knack for raw emotion and unique blend of moody melodies and honest lyrics. His latest EP, Idioms, shows off his ability to mix alt-rock energy with catchy hooks, earning him attention from both fans and critics. His recent sophomore EP Idioms has solidified his position as one to watch, earning him coveted placements on streaming platforms and accolades from industry heavyweights. As he gets ready to perform at BIGSOUND 2024, Divebar Youth is set to make an even bigger splash on the Australian music scene.

HAPPY MAG: 5 Acts DIVEBAR YOUTH is keen to see at BIGSOUND 2024

Hannah Brewer

What a songwriter! I remember driving, hearing her song playing, and stopping because I was so taken aback. I had to go find out what it was as soon as I got home. I think she will be such a great storyteller on stage; I’m looking forward to seeing her play live!

dust

Really tugs at your heartstrings. They are such an emotive and moving band. Everything about them is so honest and forthcoming. Seeing them live is going to be an authentic experience.

The Belai r Lip Bombs

I have wanted to catch them for a while now. I’ve heard they put on a great show, and I’m a big fan of their recordings. I feel they are going to have such good chemistry on stage.

Lotte Gallagher

She makes such lovely music! I’m excited to catch her live set. I feel that we would have a lot of common interests and influences as artists, so I’m really looking forward to new music from her!

Vetta Borne

I have great respect for her music and all the fantastic songs she has contributed to. I imagine her live show will be really dynamic and engaging!

Listen to Divebar Youth’s latest track ‘All You Ever Wanted’ and circle the dates for their BIGSOUND Showcase below.

Tuesday 3rd of September Ric’s Backyard 11:15pm – 11.45pm

Thursday 5th of September Wonderland Downstairs 7:00pm – 7.30pm

Divebar Youth Bigsound Schedule here.