Lorde Crashes Sydney Party Thrown in Her Honour

The pop icon made a surprise appearance at a fan event celebrating her new album, dancing, DJing, and proving the ‘L4’ era is officially here.

Lorde made an unforgettable appearance at a Sydney club night thrown in her honour, where fans had gathered to celebrate her upcoming album, Virgin.

The Kiwi pop star shocked attendees when she slipped into Mary’s Underground during the Lorde-themed event, dancing to hits like ‘Supercut‘ and her new track, ‘What Was That.’

Organised as a tribute to her music, the night featured drag performances, themed drinks, and a DJ spinning her greatest hits – but no one expected the star herself to show up.

Fan footage captured Lorde vibing with the crowd, posing for photos, and even taking over the DJ decks, officially kicking off the L4 era in style.

The surprise Sydney appearance follows Lorde’s explosive launch of the Virgin era last month, when she previewed ‘What Was That’ in New York’s Washington Square Park—a gathering so massive, police had to shut it down.

The track has since soared to No. 1 on Spotify’s US chart, her first since ‘Royals‘ in 2012.

Virgin, out June 27, marks her first album since 2021’s Solar Power, with a world tour to follow – though fans Down Under are still waiting for Oceania dates. (“Cam awwwwwwn now lol,” Lorde teased in response.)

In a recent Rolling Stone cover, she opened up about her fluid self-expression, describing herself as “in the middle gender-wise,” embracing the same freedom she felt as a teen.

One thing’s clear: Lorde’s back, and she’s here to party.

Watch the iconic video here.