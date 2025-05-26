Where Friday Nights Come Alive

Step into Salamanca Arts Centre’s Courtyard on any given Friday evening, and you’ll find yourself swept into a Hobart institution that’s been pulsing with life for over two decades.

Rektango is a ritual. Since 2000, this free weekly event has transformed an open-air courtyard hemmed by a natural rock face into a melting pot of music, dance, and community.

The vibe? Unpretentious and electric. From gypsy swing to funk, Latin sambas to disco, the lineup is as eclectic as the crowd it draws.

Locals and visitors alike spill across the peacock-feather-inspired platforms, sipping mulled wine in winter or sangria in summer, while the cliffside backdrop echoes with live tunes.

There’s no stage hierarchy here—musicians and audience blur into one, with dancers of all ages moving to the rhythm under fairy lights or the glow of the setting sun.

Rektango’s magic lies in its consistency. Rain or shine (except public holidays), every Friday from 5:30–7:30 PM, the Courtyard becomes a testament to Tasmania’s grassroots music scene.

It’s where toddlers wiggle beside retirees, where strangers become friends over shared beers, and where the soundtrack is always live, raw, and joyfully unpredictable.

Pro tip: Arrive early to snag a spot on the custom Sassafras benches, or join the impromptu dance floor that springs up like clockwork.

Rektango proves the best things in life—great music, warm community, and golden-hour magic—are still free.

Rektango

📌 77 Salamanca Place

🌐 sac.org.au