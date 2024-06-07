Dive into Sydney’s vibrant music scene at Mary’s Underground, located in the heart of the CBD.

This Circular Quay venue isn’t just a burger joint; it transforms into an intimate live music space by night. Their calendar boasts a diverse range of artists, from sizzling jazz acts to pulsating DJs. Upcoming gigs are listed on their website, so you can plan your visit around the genre that gets you grooving. Ticketed events sell out fast, so be sure to snag yours in advance.

(02) 9247 3430.

Mary’s Underground: 29 Reiby Pl, Sydney NSW 2000.

Mary’s Underground website.

