Sydney’s live music institution, The Lansdowne Hotel, pulsates with a rich history

Located in Chippendale, and established in the 1930s, it’s seen local legends like The Living End and Courtney Barnett grace its stage. Live music thrives here, with free gigs happening most nights. Catch emerging artists or established bands belting out everything from rock to indie. Head to their website to see what’s on and get ready for a night of musical discovery.

The Lansdowne Hotel: 2-6 City Rd, Chippendale NSW 200, (02) 9699 1999

The Lansdowne Hotel website

