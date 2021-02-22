WATCH: Evanescence – ‘Wasted on You’ (live on Jimmy Kimmel)

Oh, let my teenage heart rest easy. Evanescence has returned with a gut-wrenching new single Wasted on You, which brings back the gothic-rock sound that shaped the lives of the entire Tumblr generation.

Teasing Evanescence’s first album of original music in a decade, the live show comes as a precursor to The Bitter Truth, which will be released on March 26th, 2021.

Frontwoman Amy Lee has been keeping busy throughout the band’s break from music, having collaborated with Bring Me The Horizon on their latest EP, Post Human: Survival Horror, co-writing and featuring on the track One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March To Your Death.

How do I know 2021 will be better than 2020? @evanescence will release ‘The Bitter Truth’ in it. #TheBitterTruthEv — A-GAME (@RealAGAME) December 29, 2020

When discussing her band’s upcoming album, Lee said: “In some ways, [the] lockdown has been a blessing. The upside of this time is that I’ve had to buckle down and focus. Even on the days that I don’t want to, I come out here and I go, Let’s do this. Let’s finish the album,” as reported by Rolling Stone.

Watch the performance here: