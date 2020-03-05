 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd has released a dark and moody short film titled After Hours. It bears the same name as his upcoming album which will be out March 20. Director Anton Tammi begins with with The Weeknd waving to a crowd at Jimmy Kimmel but the film quickly descends into something more sinister. Watch below.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

The Weeknd

Leave a Reply

March 5, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag