Kate Bush’s animated short ‘Little Shrew’ delivers a poignant message of Hope in War

A Tiny Hero in a War-Torn World.

Kate Bush is weaving magic once again—this time through animation.

Her self-directed short film, Little Shrew, follows a tiny pygmy shrew navigating a war-torn city, serving as a metaphor for children caught in conflict.

Premiering at the Berlin Film Festival, the film will screen nationwide on June 24, paired with From Hilde, With Love in Picturehouse cinemas.

Originally inspired by Ukraine’s war in 2022, Bush reimagined her 2011 song ‘Snowflake’—once a tribute to her son’s voice—as the haunting soundtrack.

She chose a shrew over a human protagonist, believing its fragility would evoke deeper empathy.

“Sometimes hope is all there is to hang on to,” Bush mused, describing the creature’s moonlit journey toward an elusive spiritual presence: HOPE.

While fans await new music, Bush remains vocal about AI’s threat to artists, joining 400 musicians urging UK copyright reform.

For now, Little Shrew promises to be a moving, visually poetic call for compassion.