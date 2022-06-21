en English
Russian journalist auctions Nobel peace prize to support Ukraine children

by Chloe Maddren

Dmitry Muratov nobel peace prize

Credit: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov was a co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and recently auctioned off his medal for a whopping $103.5 million.

Muratov, who is the editor of one of Russia’s last independent newspapers donated all of the funds raised from the auction to aid children displaced by the war in Ukraine. What a legend.

The auction was held on Monday which coincided with World Refugee Day, and the proceeds have been dedicated to UNICEF’s humanitarian response to Ukrainian children.

More to come.

